Kathleen Kot
12/30/1927 - 09/29/2020
Kathleen Margaret Kot (nee Bull) December 30, 1927 September 29, 2020 Surrounded by her loving family, at home, our mother left us to join her dear husband, Stephen, in heaven. Kay is reunited with her mother, Kathleen Fitzgerald, father Thomas Bull, brothers Gordon and Donald, and sister -in-law Phyllis. She is survived by her dear sisters-in-law Alice Bull and Josephine Kot. Cherished mother of Mary Ellen (Patrick Shaughnessy), Kathleen (Gerald Gaugl), Patricia, Theresa (Peter Brander), James (Kathee) and Stephen (Lourdes). Much loved grandmother of Aaron (Karen), Norah (Sean) and Brendan Shaughnessy, Joshua, Emma and Luke Kumar (Larissa), Anastasia (Brian) and Mackenzie Brander, Kristopher and Thomas Kot. Special great-grandmother to Avery, Eliza, Ivy and Lauren. Loving Auntie Kay to numerous nephews and nieces. Our family would like to thank them for their many acts of kindness. Mom's life revolved around family and her church, St. George's, where she was a life-long parishioner. There she was a member of many social organizations. She also organized the funeral choir for many years and was a 65 year member of the Catholic Women's League. Her involvement in the CWL involved much charity work, community building, fun and dear friendships. She truly taught by example, always thinking of others. A survivor of the depression, she was an environmentalist before the term existed. The Ottawa West/Champlain Park of Mom's youth has changed considerably but the importance of community remains. After a lifetime of caring and service to others, Mom was rewarded with many acts of kindness from friends, neighbours and family. In particular, our family would like to thank the pharmacy staff at Pharma Plus Wellington and the compassionate Dr. Farrah Issa. Due to Covid attendance restrictions a Private Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, October 5th at St. George's Parish, Ottawa. A video recording of service and a family tribute video are viewable on the Hulse, Playfair & McGarry funeral home website at https://www.hpmcgarry.ca/memorials/kathleen-kot/4346222/index.php. Private interment at Notre Dame Cemetery, Ottawa. Mom felt that "Feed my Lambs" was one of Jesus' most important messages. If you would like to honour Mom with a donation, please consider the Ottawa Food Bank, The Parkinson Society or St. Vincent de Paul Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences/Tributes/Donations: Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-728-1761.



Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
