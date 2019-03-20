Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Bell. View Sign

Kenneth Gilbert Bell April 24, 1953 to March 2, 2019 Kenneth was born in Weyburn and was raised on the family farm until the family moved into McTaggart. From there they moved into Weyburn. He graduated from Weyburn Collegiate and later from S.T.I. in Moose Jaw. He was predeceased by his father Henry Bell. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Kay of Broadview, his daughter Katie (Andrew) Debold, his grandchildren Arthur, Rooke and Wren, his mother Clara Bell of Weyburn, his brothers Allan (Diane) of Toronto, David of Thailand, Norman (Kathy) of Edmonton and Murray (Cindy) of Edmonton. Ken passed away in hospital at Broadview following a lengthy battle with cancer. There will be no funeral at Ken's request.





