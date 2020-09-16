Kenneth Roy Brewer 1929 - 2020
Kenneth Roy Brewer passed away on his 91st birthday. Kenneth was born on August 21, 1929 to William James and Ivah Edith (Cody) Brewer in Forget, SK. He was 1 of 10 children. Kenneth was a farmer and loved animals.Kenneth is survived by his brothers Earl Loran (Sylvia) and Harold Raymond (Dianne); sister Merle Ruth (Larry) Leister; numerous nieces and nephews; very dear friends Delbert and Ida Payton and family who took great care of Ken for the past several years. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents William James and Ivah Edith; brothers William James, George Norman, Daniel Robert and Charlie Otter; sisters Hazel Hannah Horwitz and Florence Parker. Ken was buried next to his brother George and parents on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Stoughton Cemetery, Stoughton, SK. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family's online obituary at: www.MyAlternatives.ca.
Arrangements in care of Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services, Regina, SK (306-757-2327)