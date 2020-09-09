1/1
Kerry Hanson
Kerry Garrett Hanson It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Kerry Garrett Hanson of Fillmore/Regina on the early morning of Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 53 years. As per his wishes he was at home with his father, Terry, and his cat Crazy Daisy nearby. Kerry had a life-long struggle with a very serious heart defect, and later with total kidney failure which required dialysis three times a week until he could no longer continue the battle. He was predeceased by his mother, Marilyn, in 2013 and will be sadly missed by his father, Terry Hanson, sisters Angela Lubiens (Don), Karla Hanson, and brother, Corey Hanson, along with his beloved nephews, Travis and Ben, and nieces Alexis, Brooke, Bria and Calli. Kerry loved all animals and they loved him in return. He lived the majority of his life at the farm at Fillmore and when his health permitted he ran the tractor, swather, and combine and in later years took extreme pride in keeping the farmyard mowed. In June of last year, Kerry and his father moved to Regina to be closer to treatments. Heart and kidney transplants were never an option because of his condition, and the doctors and nurses referred to him as "their miracle kid". He was an avid collector of antique muscle cars and also had a vast collection of model cars and farm machinery which he was very proud of. Kerry did not wish to have a funeral, therefore the family will be having a private graveside service at a later date. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Prasad, and to the wonderfully caring and patient nurses and staff at the RGH Dialysis Unit and to his home care nurses. We also want to thank Mike Wiggins and Shan Moryska for being such good buddies to Kerry over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or to a charity of your choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com.



Published in Weyburn Review from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
