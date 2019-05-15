Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Adolph Hedin. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Larry Adolph Hedin 1935 ~ 2019 Larry Adolph Hedin, born January 3, 1935, passed away peacefuly on May 5, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Larry was predeceased by his parents, Walfred & Mildred Hedin; sisters, Delois (Ervin) Meyers; Bonny Lamontagne; nephew, Kelly Lamontagne and great nephew, Dylon Piper. Larry will be lovingly missed by his brother, Dan (Myrtle) Hedin of Leduc, AB; Blake (Brenda) Meyers & Tami (Dave) Piperas well as numerous other nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives & friends. A Funeral Service was held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Midale, Saskatchewan with Reverend Cicely McDougall officiating. Derek Meyers and Mike Lee gave the eulogy. Interment followed at Westphalia Cemetery, Midale, Saskatchewan. Active Pallbearers were Garth Holman, Kim Carlson, Sandra Carlson, Derek Meyers, Mike Lee and Nathan Piper. Honourary Pallbearers were Darcy Meyers and Brandi Meyers. Donations in memory of Larry may be made to Mainprize Manor at PO Box 239, Midale, Saskatchewan, S0C 1S0. Condolences may be left at:





