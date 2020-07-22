Lavern Orville Larsen June 1926 - July 2020
Lavern Orville Larsen, late of Windthorst, SK, passed away July 11, 2020 at the age of 94 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Josephine Larsen,; his wife Betty; brother Leroy Larsen; son Barry Larsen; great-grand children: Henlee, Quinn, Calla. Lavern is survived by his sons: Dwight (Brenda) Larsen, Windthorst, SK; David (Diane) Larsen, Sundre, AB, Stephen (Tesa) Larsen, High River, AB; daughter-in-law Jo-Ann Larsen, Oungre, SK; 14 grandchildren: Mark, Toni (Kody), Andrea, Rhett (Julie), Kirk, Janelle (Allen), Derek, Kent, Ashley (Ryan), Ryan (Erica), Brendan, Dustin, Reid and Reghan; 11 great-grandchildren: Kaydence, Parker, Sloane, Piper, Lainey, Holden, Aubrey, Ryley, Theo, Jordynn and Olivia; brother Lloyd (Norma) Larsen; sister-in-law Pat Larsen; as well as several nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends. Lavern was born in Westby, Montana in June 1926. He grew up in the Oungre area and loved the farm life from an early age. He completed grade 10 and then entered the work force. He tried working in the municipal office for a short period but realized he was meant to be outside. He married the love of his life, Betty, in 1948 and later bought the Wayne McAlpine farm and continued a career in farming that spanned 70 years. He loved walking through the crops and driving each day to view their progress. He enjoyed most sports and played ball in summer and played hockey and curled in the winter. He was well known across southern Saskatchewan for his prowess as a softball pitcher. In his later years, most of his time was consumed by the farm, but he still loved playing ball with his grandkids in the farmyard. He loved visiting with his kids and grandkids in Saskatchewan and Alberta, but always needed to get back to the farm as quickly as possible. He enjoyed excellent health until his final few months but was fortunate to not have to suffer too long. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held. Due to Covid restrictions, a Private Family Graveside Service was held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Bromhead Cemetery, Bromhead, SK with Pastor Victoria Mwamasika officiating. Pallbearers were: Dustin Larsen, Brendan Larsen, Mark Larsen, Reid Larsen, Kent Larsen and Kirk Larsen. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Lavern may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com
