Lawrence John Sakatch (Lorne) November 23, 1927 (Cabri, SK) ~ June 26, 2020 (Weyburn, SK) Lorne passed away peacefully at the age of 92 years. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Jennie Sakatch and by his brother, Lyle (Satch) Sakatch. Lorne will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Olga Sakatch of Weyburn, SK; son, Keith (Jackie) Sakatch of Regina, SK and their son, Benjamin; daughter, Laura (Bruce) Krantz of Churchbridge, SK and their children, Kelsey (Nick) Thies and their daughter, Cambrie and Kevin Krantz; sister, Iris (Bob) Falk; sister-in-law, Gloria Sakatch as well as nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Lorne was born in Cabri, SK and grew up in the area. In Grade 12 Lorne moved to Saskatoon. Once he graduated from high school, he started attending Normal School (teacher's college). The demand for teachers was so great that before he had completed his studies he was offered a teaching position in a one-room schoolhouse. After a few moves, he ended up in Gull Lake, SK where in the fall of 1961, he met a new intern, Olga Herbstreit. They were married on June 30, 1962 and while living in Gull Lake their children, Keith and Laura were born. In 1967, he moved to Weyburn to teach math and sciences at the Weyburn Collegiate Institute (now Weyburn Comprehensive School). He was well known by the students for his bad jokes. Lorne taught both of his children chemistry which was a challenge for both himself and his kids. He was starting to teach the next generation of his original students so in 1985 he decided it was time to retire. Lorne was retired for 35 years and he loved it. When he first retired, he was interested in chess. Since it was before the internet, he was not able to play whenever he wanted so he played chess by mail. He would have several games on the go with people from across Canada. He would mail them his moves and then wait patiently to receive their moves through the mail. A single chess game took weeks! He then discovered scrabble. He memorized all the two letter words and many of the three letter words. You would be amazed how many two-letter words there are. He frequented the Weyburn Wheatland Senior Centre and helped start the Wheatland Scrabble Club. He often travelled to Scrabble tournaments and was a regular at the tournaments in Moose Jaw and Calgary. In 1988, he participated in the North American Scrabble Championship in Reno, NV. He never lost his love of Scrabble. Lorne had a long life interest in watching sports, both on TV and in person. He was a devoted fan of the Riders and had a love for baseball, seeing games in person in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles and Montreal. He never missed the Olympic Games, spending many hours watching them on TV with Olga. Lorne loved spending time with his grandkids even though they did not share in his love of watching soccer on TV! Not enough action for this new generation. Lorne spent the last two years at Crocus Plains Villa in Weyburn and we would like to thank the staff who cared for him. No formal services will be held at this time and donations in memory of Lorne may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be left at:www.fletcherfuneralchapel.comArrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-841-5432.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store