LEETA LOUISE (WHITE) WHITROW January 16, 1926 - August 29, 2020 Leeta Whitrow was born in the family home of Horace and Florence White at Murray Harbour, Prince Edward Island. She studied to be a secretary at Prince of Wales College in Charlottetown and worked for the provincial government prior to moving to Calgary, Alberta to attend Alberta Bible College. In 1949 she married Ralph Whitrow. Ralph was a minister and their first ministry together was a church plant at Big River, Saskatchewan. Their three children were born there. In 1959, they moved back to Alberta where they served congregations in Great Bend, Taber and Wrentham. In 1974, they returned to Saskatchewan to Yellow Grass, Ralph's hometown. Leeta worked for Canada Post, first as an assistant then as post mistress. In the early 90's they returned to Calgary, where Ralph and Leeta provided support for daughter Flo and family during her battle with cancer. They returned toYellow Grass where they remained until 2010 when Ralph and Leeta moved to Imperial Place, a retirement home in Surrey, British Columbia. Imperial Place was conveniently located a few minutes from son Stirling and family. Leeta was always active and enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and gardening. Her guestbooks tell of warm hospitality shared with many. Her well kept diaries tell of the enjoyment she received from writing. Most days she wrote in her diary and could usually quickly check her diaries to supply details of her life and that of her family. She was very active in church and community. She received immense enjoyment from her involvement in the Weyburn Horticulture Society. Every year she entered baking, flowers and garden produce in the Weyburn Fair. Later at Imperial Place, she made many friends and seldom missed an exercise class, spellingbee, or any other scheduled event. She took daily walks on the track around the complex and would know how many miles she had clocked each week. She used her computer to the day she went to the hospital. The computer was one of her greatest frustrations but it also gave her great pleasure. She used it to faithfully email what she called her "Monday Letter." This letter kept her in contact with her family and many friends from every era of her life. She enjoyed writing this letter, especially when it brought replies. She was adept at using Google search and loved to share the information she discovered with friends and family. Leeta Whitrow died peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph (2012), daughter Flo (1993), and by her sisters Ruby Mackay and Cecilia Carver and her brother Murray White. She is survived by her daughter Monelle (Ron) Fraser, son Stirling (Christina), son-in-law Keith Traptow; grand children, Kyle, Brendan, Tyler, Kayd, Teal, Carter, Ellory, Denton and Elliott; and great-grand children, Abbi, Mattias, Jace, Isla and Florence; and by her sister Vivian Graham. Memorials may be sent to: Mercy Hill Christian Church, Box 34024, 17790 Hwy. 10, Surrey, BC V3S 8C4 OR The Terry Fox Foundation, 1608960 University High Street, Burnaby, BC V5A 4Y6







