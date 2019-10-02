Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Leydon. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Leo Leydon Leo Joseph Leydon, beloved and devoted husband of Joan, passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, September 20th, 2019 at Tatagwa View, Weyburn Saskatchewan. Leo was predeceased by his parents, Rod and Georgina, his brother James, sisters Dulcie Hampshire and Noreen Kennedy. Leo will be greatly missed by Joan his surviving wife of 67 years, his children, Michael (Noella), Saskatoon; Frances Parzen (Norbert), Calgary; Sara (Stephen McGrath), Olds, AB; Genevieve Hudec (Paul), Calgary; and Rebecca (Randal Doane), Oberlin, Ohio; 13 grandchildren (Shannon, Angela, Eric, Theresa, Mackenzie, Michael, Leah, Alexandria, Stephen, Kristina, Colin, Christopher, Katherine) and 14 great-grandchildren (Eve, Anna, Jonah, Patrick, Zachary, Adelaide, Katherine, Benjamin, James, Emma, Faye, Colin, Declan, Lydia). Leo was born July 17, 1926 in the CPR station in Wilcox, Saskatchewan, third of four siblings. Leo grew up and attended school in Estevan SK and later graduated from the University of Toronto, College of Optometry in the class of 1948. Leo met his future bride Joan McGinn at Neuman Club at the U of T and was married to Joan at St Monica's parish in Toronto in 1952. After his graduation, Leo joined an optometric practice in Weyburn and then brought Joan to Weyburn after they were married. Leo was a devoted husband and father and raised a family of 5 children, and many assorted pets. Leo served Weyburn and the surrounding area, along with his brother James, in their optometry practice at the corner of 3rd St. and Railway Ave. for over 45 years. Leo proudly gave active service to his church and community. He was a founding member of the Weyburn Catholic school board, was active in multiple service clubs, the Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent de Paul Parish Council, and at the Weyburn Golf Club where was recognized as a Life Member. Leo also served several terms on the Senate of the University of Regina. He will be remembered for his genuine interest and selfless concern for all. Nothing provided Leo with greater satisfaction than the opportunity to look after his family, his relatives, his patients and friends and neighbours. Leo will be remembered as a meticulous gardener, an exacting wood worker, a crafty bridge player, a competitive golfer, an active curler, a natty dresser, an aspiring photographer and an engaging conversationalist. In 1968, he built his family a beautiful summer retreat, "Tranquility Base" at White Bear Lake where he became master and commander of his "Flying Junior" sailboat. The cottage at White Bear provided the family with many years of enjoyment and good memories. Leo, ever the adventurer, and Joan, the faithful travelling companion, enjoyed their trips over the years to Europe and parts of Canada and the USA. A highlight for Leo was a 6 week driving tour of Ireland. In retirement, their favourite destination was Cathedral City, California, where they returned for many successive winters, along with fellow Canadian "snowbirds" including friends from Weyburn, Leo's cousin Bob McDonald and wife Joannie, and many new friends from the US and Canada. "Date Palm" became a popular brief winter getaway location for many Leydon children and grandchildren as well. Celebrating the life milestones of grandchildren and great-grandchildren also became a major part of Leo's job description. Leo and Joan made many treks to Calgary and Saskatoon for baptisms, confirmations, weddings and birthdays. Leo's own birthday in July was also cause for major celebration, and only made better when the family was able to gather in Waskesiu. One of his last projects was assisting with the fund-raising for the Pioneer Women's statue in Weyburn. This project allowed him to serve his community one last time, work with a team of friends and community members he admired and respected and gave him the opportunity to meet again with many Weyburn residents. Leo appreciated the support of his daily coffee and Sunday breakfast colleagues who provided great companionship and conversation in his last years. Special Thanks to: Holly and Tanya of the Comforts of Care for Seniors for all their kindness, support and friendship to Leo, Joan and family in the last few months; the many friends who drove Leo to so many treatments in Regina over the last 2 years; Jessica Ongco and others who supported them in their desire to stay in their home as long as possible; close friends (Claire Kuhn, Joe and Jean Janoski, Philip and Gloria Fong); Betty Van Staveren for her wonderful baking; Bob Lukey and many others for rides to coffee; staff at Tatagwa View for their loving care and support in the last difficult weeks of Leo's life; Dr. Allan Fong for his care and friendship to Leo and family; the nurses and staff of Weyburn Home Care; and doctors, nurses and staff at the Allan Blair Cancer Centre. Prayers were said on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, September 30, 11:00 am. Both were held at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Fr. Francis Plaparampil presiding. Interment took place at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Leo may be made to Tatagwa View, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7 Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Condolences may be left at:





