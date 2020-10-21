On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Leola Ruby Meyers, passed away peacefully at the Royal Alex Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta at the age of 86. She was born in Midale, Sask on June 16, 1934, married Willard Meyers for 53 years. Predeceased by her parents Clara and Henry Ziehl and her brother infant Lloyd, her parents in-law Elsie and Rubin Meyers; her husband Willard Meyers, and son Kelvin Meyers. Brother and sister in-laws Evie and Ed Bay, Ruby and Henry Poczynek, Marg and Elvin Torgunrud, Joyce Webster. Leola will be loving remembered by her family two sons Lorie Meyers of Red Deer, AB, Brian (Lori) Meyers of Estevan, Sask and one daughter Barbara (J-P) Tremblay of Edmonton, AB; grandchildren Krista (Derek) MacPherson of Devon, AB; Zack Rao of Edmonton, AB and Kaz Rao of Edmonton, AB and Andy Meyers of Estevan. Grandchildren Seth, Emilee and Alexis MacPherson, Sister in-law Ethel (Donn) Morton. As well many relatives and friends. Due to restrictions in place, a Celebration of Leola's life will be held at the Westphalia Cemetery in Midale, Saskatchewan at 1 pm. on November 14, 2020.