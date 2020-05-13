Linda Ann Kopp April 12, 1955 - April 29, 2020 Linda Ann Kopp, late of Regina, SK, passed away April 29, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Linda was born April 12, 1955 to Angelina (Mireau) and Alphonse "Al" Kopp. Linda was predeceased by her mother, Angie; grandparents Christina (Jacob) and Aloysius Mireau and Elizabeth (Klotz) and Florian Kopp and maternal uncles and aunts: Tony and Mary Mireau, Marie and Leonard Gill, Edward and Edna Mireau, Allan and Doreen Mireau, Richard Matt, George and Marlene Mireau; by paternal aunts and uncles: Pauline and Adam Schwartz, Mike Kopp, Minnie Kopp, Marlene Kopp, Joseph Kopp, Joe Markel; and cousins Loretta Sydorko, Adeline Coupal. She will be missed by her father, Alphonse, Weyburn; brother: Kenneth, Tyvan; sister Donna (Lionel Wanner), Goodwater; their son Kevin (Marie Ballenas), Weyburn, and their children Ainsley, Acacia, Evi, Deacon, Beckham; their son Terrance (Jessica Botkin), Regina and daughter Kiara; their daughter Michelle (Jacob Johnson), Oklahoma, and their children Jake, Pierce, Kaitlyn, Zeke; sister Brenda Skiba (Marvin Glab), Regina, and son Clayton (Heather Harrison), Regina, and their children Karson and Matthew, Regina; and son Dan (Valerie DeBruyne), Regina, and their children Hanna, Brooke, Easton; sister Anita (Mike Snider), Weyburn, their sons Taylor and Tristan (Justine Schlacter), Weyburn, Mike's daughter Ginger (Seth Peterson) and their daughter Ruth, Mike's son Jacob Michaelchuk (Katie Goetz) and their children Anna, Abbot, Zeno, Zoe; maternal aunts Hazel Matt, Saskatoon, and Sandy Cann, Prince George, BC; paternal aunts and uncles Flora and Ben Gruber, Irene Cwynar, all of Regina, John Kopp, Calgary, Beatrice Markel, Calgary; and numerous cousins. Linda, with her parents and siblings lived on a farm a few miles north of Odessa and in 1961 the family moved southeast to Tyvan, where she lived until her teen years. A few years later, baby sister Anita arrived. Linda attended elementary school at Tyvan and her high school years at Fillmore Central High. In her early teens, she moved to Regina and worked the early shifts at Borden's Bread and McGavin's Bakery. She then started her career with SaskTel as a telephone operator for a few years, and then transferred to the Yellow Pages telephone directory division. From there she transferred to directory division with Direct West, where she remained until her early retirement. Most of her free time was spent gathering and documenting her family history and even discovering and meeting a few of her cousins for the first time. Linda's greatest love was her nephews and niece and her great nephews and nieces. She had a soft spot for each of them and got tremendous joy from showering them with small trinkets gifts whenever she could. She wasn't afraid of correcting them when she thought their natural childhood antics were getting out of control. They would quickly get back into her good graces with a few giggles. Aunt Linda was the coolest aunt in her "sporty car" and they loved it even more when she took them for a spin. Photography was another love and her numerous photos reflect that love. She was always behind the camera lens, and rarely in the fore-front. She spent many early hours, many miles, snapping her favorite people, places and things; birds and wildlife were her first choice. A few of her pictures were occasionally viewed on the local CTV news and the Weather Network, another was featured on the Sasktel phone directory book, and she won a SaskPower photo contest with her alley scene. She often ventured down some very questionable roads during sketchy road conditions, solo in her "cool car" just to capture that perfect shot. Once she even drew the attention of the local authorities when she appeared to be stranded on one of those "off the beaten path" trails. She was a bit of a wandering gypsy, popping in to visit with her weekend choice or with one of her special friend circle. We will cherish Linda's wonderful photographs and her drop-in visits. Linda was a daily at the neighboring A&W restaurant, and after her daily meet and greets with her breakfast club friends there, she tucked her nose into her puzzle book to continue her usual morning routine. We would like to thank all Linda's friends who shared in her life. Her life was brief; she had so many more pictures to snap and rides to share. Rest in peace, Linda. Prayers for Linda were held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with celebrant Fr. Francis Plaparampil of St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church. A Private Family Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK with Fr. Francis, celebrant. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, #301 ~ 2550 12th Avenue, Regina, SK, S4P 3X1 or the Saskatchewan Division of the Canadian Mental Health Association, 2702 ~ 12th Avenue, Regina, SK, S4T 1J2. Arrangements are entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Honoring Life and Celebrating Memories"
Published in Weyburn Review from May 13 to May 15, 2020.