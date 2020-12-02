Linda McLeod
McLeod, Linda Louise (nee Kelley) of Weyburn, SK passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 at the Palliative Care unit in Saskatoon, SK after a somewhat brief battle with cancer. Linda was 70 years old, born on June 17, 1950 in Weyburn, SK to Frank & Hazel Kelley (nee Pederson) of Talmage, SK and was the youngest of four children. Linda will be dearly missed by her husband, Carman of 48 years in Weyburn, SK; son, Darin (Leona) McLeod and their family Brandon, Keaton & Morgan of Saskatoon, SK; daughter, Shelley (Chad) Baudria of Weyburn, SK; sister, Shirley (Clarence) Dorsch of Calgary, AB as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Linda is predeceased by her parents, Frank & Hazel Kelley; brother, Ray Kelley; sister, Joan Gent. Linda spent time at home while Darin & Shelley went through school and focused on being a mother and homemaker. Later she would begin working at Haig School as the Noon Supervisor, and eventually moved into the role of Library Assistant for many years after, before retiring. She loved being at school and enjoyed every second being around the children in the library. Everywhere she went in Weyburn she had kids saying Hello to her and excited when they would recognize her outside of the school; A true testament to her kindness and unselfish ways, always looking to make others happy. Carman & Linda enjoyed travelling together with friends & family including cruise ships and even Hawaii. She wouldn't go very far without him by her side, and even through their respective health concerns they enjoyed their retirement together immensely. Linda was quick to always brag about her grandkids and cherished spoiling them with endless treats and gifts. She enjoyed special bonds with each of her children, Darin & Shelley, making sure to spoil them as well, while also staying involved in each of their lives and accomplishments. She always made time for friends and could always be counted on to lend an ear and offer life advice, always in a positive & supportive way. We will all miss those special moments, that infectious smile and voice, from our Wife, Mother, Grandma, Sister, Relative & Friend. We would like to express our extreme gratitude and thank you to the staff at Weyburn General Hospital, and St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon, especially the Palliative Care unit, for their compassionate care while Linda was there. Due to Covid restrictions, a Private Family Celebration of Linda's Life for immediate family and friends took place on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Interment followed Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linda may be made to St. Paul's Palliative Care Unit in Saskatoon, SK, http://www.stpaulshospital.org/foundation/donate/index.php
or the Saskatoon Cancer Centre 20 Campus Dr. Saskatoon, SK S7N 4H4. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
