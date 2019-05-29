In Loving Memory of Lindsay Farrell Oct. 27, 1978 to June 2, 1996 I'm sending a dove to Heaven With a parcel on its wings. Be careful when you open it, It's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses, Wrapped up in a million hugs. To say how much we miss you, And to send you all our love. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives, until we see you again. Always remembered by Dad, Mom, Jason and Alyssa.
Published in Weyburn Review from May 29 to May 31, 2019