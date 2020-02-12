Lois Hinz July 24, 1959 - February 6, 2020 On Thursday, February 6, Lois Hinz overcame her 5-year battle with ovarian cancer and went home to eternal, pain-free peace and joy with her Saviour. Throughout her full yet all-too-brief life, Lois was perhaps best known for being thoughtful - whether that be in her role as a mom, nurse, sister, aunt, wife, friend, or volunteer. In everything she did, Lois went above and beyond to make sure everyone felt equally cared for, valued, and loved. Lois was predeceased by her parents, Elwin and Odelite Hoium of Midale, Saskatchewan, and will be greatly missed by her husband, Dave, two daughters, Courtney Hinz and Chenille Brandt, son-in-law, Owen Brandt, brothers Gary Hoium and Lee Hoium, as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, cherished nieces and nephews. A celebration service will be held at Waldheim MB Church on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm, and can be watched online at wmbc.ca. Donations in her honour can be made to the , #2 - 630 45th Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5W9. Arrangements are entrusted to Funk's Funeral Home, Rosthern, SK (306) 232-5245 (www.funksfuneralhome.ca).
Published in Weyburn Review from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020