Lorne Strachan Strachan, Lorne Robert, born September 28, 1939, passed away July 7, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Lorne was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Veva Strachan; brother, Arnold Strachan; sister, Jean Gutheil; brothers-in-law, Ralph Gutheil and Al Watson and sister-in-law, Shirley Strachan. Lorne will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Cheryl Watson of Yellow Grass, SK; brother, Ross Strachan of Coronach, SK; brother, Earl Strachan of Weyburn, SK as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Graveside Service & Interment was held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Yellow Grass Cemetery, Yellow Grass Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Lorne may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.
Published in Weyburn Review from July 17 to July 18, 2019