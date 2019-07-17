Lorne Strachan (09 - 28)
Obituary

Lorne Strachan Strachan, Lorne Robert, born September 28, 1939, passed away July 7, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Lorne was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Veva Strachan; brother, Arnold Strachan; sister, Jean Gutheil; brothers-in-law, Ralph Gutheil and Al Watson and sister-in-law, Shirley Strachan. Lorne will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Cheryl Watson of Yellow Grass, SK; brother, Ross Strachan of Coronach, SK; brother, Earl Strachan of Weyburn, SK as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Graveside Service & Interment was held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Yellow Grass Cemetery, Yellow Grass Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Lorne may be made to The Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.
Published in Weyburn Review from July 17 to July 18, 2019
