Lucien Arsene Sylvestre 1943 ~ 2020
Lucien (Lu) Arsene Sylvestre late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, born January 30, 1943, passed away on September 8, 2020 at the age of 77 years. He passed peacefully surrounded by family. Lucien attended the University of Regina and was an entrepreneur in Redvers, Treherne and Weyburn. He was best known in the Weyburn area for his last venture, Sylvestre Electronics and for being one of the best and most reliable sound technician in the Weyburn area. Lucien loved doing the sound productions for the youth and he enjoyed seeing so many develop into professional singers. Volunteering in his community was of equal importance and regularly donated his time and talents every year to United Way Communithon. Lucien was predeceased by his parents, Lucien and Josephine Sylvestre and brothers, Paul Sylvestre, Peter (Irene) Sylvestre and Louis Sylvestre. Lucien will be lovingly remembered by his son, Larry (Heather) Sylvestre of Winnipeg, MB; grandson, Kieran Sylvestre; daughter, Roxanne Sylvestre (Randy Cassidy) of St. Thomas, ON; daughter, Theresa Sylvestre (Chris Hamilton) of Toronto, ON; siblings, Andy (Lorna) Sylvestre, Roger (Elaine) Sylvestre, Agnes Tumback (John) and Madeline (Raymond) Lamotte; sister in laws, Lydia Sylvestre and Darlene Sylvestre as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family of Lucien encourages friends & family to celebrate his memory by spending time listening to their favourite music. A Memorial Service & Interment will take place in Wauchope, Saskatchewan at a later date. Donations in memory of Lucien may be made to the Radville Marian Health Centre at PO Box 310, Radville, Saskatchewan S0C 2G0. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.