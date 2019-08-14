Lydia Wallin Lydia Wallin, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away July 30, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Lydia was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Julianna Rody; her 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Lydia is survived by her children: Barry (Cathy) Wallin and their sons: Brent (Carmen) and their family, [Bailey, Carter and Blake], Corey (Krista) and their daughter, [Payton]; Warren (Darlene) Wallin and their sons: Chris (Megan) and their family [Steen, Soren, Kerr], Chad (Michelle) and their family [Zander and Sawyer]; the father of her sons, Royden Wallin; sister, Anne Bunn; brother and sister-in-law, Vern (Bernice) Voechting; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service was held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, SK with Rev. Jay Song celebrant. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Lydia may be made to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK, S4P 2R3. For family and friends so wishing donations in memory of Howard may be made to the Radville & District Health Centre Foundation, Box 310, Radville, SK. S0C 2G0. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time".
Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019