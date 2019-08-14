Lydia Wallin

Obituary

Lydia Wallin Lydia Wallin, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away July 30, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Lydia was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Julianna Rody; her 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Lydia is survived by her children: Barry (Cathy) Wallin and their sons: Brent (Carmen) and their family, [Bailey, Carter and Blake], Corey (Krista) and their daughter, [Payton]; Warren (Darlene) Wallin and their sons: Chris (Megan) and their family [Steen, Soren, Kerr], Chad (Michelle) and their family [Zander and Sawyer]; the father of her sons, Royden Wallin; sister, Anne Bunn; brother and sister-in-law, Vern (Bernice) Voechting; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service was held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, SK with Rev. Jay Song celebrant. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Lydia may be made to the , 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK, S4P 2R3. For family and friends so wishing donations in memory of Howard may be made to the Radville & District Health Centre Foundation, Box 310, Radville, SK. S0C 2G0. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time".
Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
