Lyle Eddy Jacobson Lyle Eddy Jacobson, late of Weyburn, SK passed away on July 5, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Lyle was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Joyce Jacobson, grandparents Joseph & Hedwig Jacobson, and Walter & Torrie Janke, in-laws, Wilfred & Irma Start, niece Tammy and brother-in-law, Gordon. Lyle will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Joyce of Weyburn, SK; daughter, Robin (Rolandus) of Texas and her children Connor, Caiden, William and Kayla; daughter, Lorinda (Kevin) of Weyburn, SK and her son Lincoln; son, Ryan (Thuy) of Regina, SK and their daughter, Sophia; brothers, Dwight (Juli) and Lane (Kani); sisters, Gloria (Darryl) and Glenda; brothers and sisters-in-law: Leona, Elaine (Walter), Harold (Evelyn), Donn (Magdelena) and Dolores as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Lyle was born October 14, 1950. He was the second oldest child and was raised in the Oungre and Lake Alma areas. All of Lyle's schooling was completed at Lyndale School in Oungre. He was raised on a farm learning many valuable skills that he would use throughout his life and career. Lyle was never afraid to take on a challenge or taking on hard work, especially if it meant it would help someone else. He acquired his love and respect of animals during his childhood, which he carried on throughout his life, and passed on to his children and grandchildren. Lyle married his wife, Joyce (Start) in 1972. They raised their family in the Weyburn area. Their first daughter (Robin) was born in 1973, their second daughter (Lorinda) in 1980 and their son (Ryan) in 1984. Lyle moved to Weyburn in 1969 and started work for the Gordon Dalgliesh Sand & Gravel Company, hauling gravel and in the off season he drove taxi. Lyle had many careers, including: delivering mail to outlying communities for Canada Post; driving propane truck for Prairie Gas Company; letter carrier for Canada Post; owned and managed Lyle's Tempo; manager of Thrifty Foods; and he farmed for the Weyburn Security Company where in the off season he worked for Royal Ambulance. Lyle also took Auxiliary Police Training for the Frontiersman. Lyle later owned and managed South Sask Ambulance serving Weyburn, Fillmore, Pangman, Broadview, Indian Head, Grenfell, Wolseley, and Radville areas. Lyle transitioned to a career in the oil industry working for Brady Trucking and Spur Trucking with a goal to get into the safety industry. He started his safety career with ProWest Safety out of Alberta and continued as a safety professional for Carson Welding & Maintenance at Lampman before taking a position with the Heavy Construction Safety Association. Lyle always believed in continual education, he took and taught countless safety related courses throughout his career. One of his greatest accomplishments was achieving his Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) designation, the highest designation one can obtain in the safety profession. Lyle volunteered endless hours to different organizations including: the Saskatchewan Road Ambulance Board, the Weyburn & Area Safety Council, the Early Safety Training Committee, the Heavy Construction Safety Association Board of Directors, the Canadian Society of Safety Engineering (CSSE) Executive, the SE Area Oil Spill Contingency, and the Southeast SK Safety & Environmental Seminar. He also spent countless hours developing and enhancing numerous courses and programs. He was known across the province as a mentor and friend. Throughout his life he moved forward new ideas that were years or sometimes decades ahead of society and industry, building the foundations for future success. Lyle's accomplishments and passion to make things better for future generations has forever left a legacy with many lives changed, not only in the past and present, but future generations. One of his cherished accomplishments was seeing the vision of free safety training for youth come from inception into a full-fledged provincial program, after 20 years of volunteer hours and efforts. For his continual contributions to the province, Lyle was named Saskatchewan Safety Professional of the Year in 2009 and inducted into the Saskatchewan Safety Hall of Fame in 2014. "Lyle dug the ditches, built the roads, and then paved them." Lyle enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, curling, hunting, auction sales, demo derby and was passionate about his farm. He took great pleasure in spending time with his children and grandchildren to pass on his knowledge and skills. Lyle was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, mentor, friend and peer. He will be forever remembered for his love of his family, his contagious laugh, and his willingness to assist anyone in need. A celebration of Lyle's life was held on July 11, 2019 at the Weyburn Church of Christ, in Weyburn, SK followed by a family interment at St. John?s Cemetery, Beaubier. Donations in memory of Lyle may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.





