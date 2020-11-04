M. Yvonne Milne
M. Yvonne (Harkness) Milne, late of Weyburn, SK passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Yvonne was predeceased by her husband George; parents, John and Mary Harkness; father and mother-in-law, Harry and Christina Milne; sister Margaret Silliker; sister-in-law Peggy McKellar; and three brothers-in-law: Robert Silliker, Cam Gaudet, and Jim McKellar. She is lovingly remembered by her children: Karen (Bill) Coleman, of Weyburn, SK, Jennifer (Michael) Houlden, of Kahshe Lake, ON, and Jeffrey (Melissa) Milne, of Camrose, AB; three grandchildren: Lisa Coleman, Ryan (Kimm) Coleman, Amelia Milne; two great-grandchildren, Abbygale Coleman and Pierce Coleman; her sister Jean Gaudet, of Aylmer, QC; as well as many nieces and nephews. Yvonne was born in Kisbey on January 24, 1935. Yvonne Harkness married George Milne on April 17, 1954. They farmed on the Harkness farm in the Hazelbank district, north of Kisbey for 17 years. They moved to Weyburn in 1971. Family was very important to Yvonne, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who gave her much enjoyment and pleasure over the years. Yvonne was always baking and filling the freezer with yummy treats and the best buns in the whole world. She loved to make a meal for family and friends and it gave her a lot of joy to have company at her table. Yvonne was an avid reader as well as a beautiful seamstress. She worked at the fabric department of the Co-op department store for many years. To the day she passed she could touch a piece of fabric and tell you if it was of good quality or not. George and Yvonne enjoyed traveling across Canada with particular enjoyment of Canada's north and the mountains. She will be missed dearly by family and friends. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Warmley Cemetery, Kisbey, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Yvonne may be made to the "Activities Department",c/o Tatagwa View Care Home, Box 2003, Weyburn, SK. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com
