Mabel Evert

Mabel Evelyn Evert
We have known the most beautiful mother. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Mabel Evelyn Evert (nee Torkelsen) on October 19, 2020 in Weyburn, Saskatchewan at the age of 101 years. Mabel was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John Evert, infant son John and daughter-in-law Patti Evert (Fowler), her parents Harold and Rena Torkelsen, five sisters and one brother. Mabel is survived by her six children: Roger (Trish), Brian (Teri), Neil (Brenda), Rena Chantler (Owen), Dale (Cathy Bechtel) and Curtis (Johanna), 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. This is a time of both sadness and celebration. It is a time to remember the remarkable woman that she was - kind, caring and loving. Family was everything to Mabel. She took great joy in her children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She lived a long and healthy life and we are blessed to have had her with us for over 101 years. Mom always had a kind word for everyone, kept her sense of humour and saw the positive in every situation. She was loved by all. The Evert family would like to thank the staff at Tatagwa View for the care and kindness they showed Mabel during her last years and especially her last days. We would also like to thank the staff at Hilltop Manor where she lived prior to Tatagwa View. A private family celebration of life was held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 am from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with Pastor Victoria Mwamasika, officiating. Interment followed at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery Beaubier, SK. The Pallbearers were her children and the Honorary Pallbearers were all of her children's spouses, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. For family and friends so wishing, in lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mabel may be made to one of Mabel's favorite spots, the Weyburn Therapeutic Animal Park, 425 Albert St., Weyburn, SK S4H 1G4 or a charity of choice. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com
