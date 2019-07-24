Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Winter. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Mabel "Bobby" Winter Mabel Helen Harriet "Bobby" Winter, late of Weyburn, SK (formerly from Yellow Grass, SK) passed away July 1, 2019 at the age of 104 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Gertrude Murray; her husband, Jack Winter; sister Ethel Ranson; brother Charles Murray; and her daughter Louise Crozier. Mabel is survived by her sons, Doug (Cindy) Winter and Murray (Betty Lou) Winter; son-in-law, Jim Crozier; 2 grandchildren, Darren (Cindy) Crozier, Paul Crozier; 4 great grandchildren: Dylan, Kyle, Rocky and Payge Crozier; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with Rev. Wayne Knouse officiating. Lunch will follow at Weyburn Special Care Home. Interment will be held at Yellow Grass Cemetery, Yellow Grass, SK following the lunch. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Mabel may be made to a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff at Weyburn Special Care Home for their wonderful care and kindness to Bobby. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





Mabel Helen Harriet "Bobby" Winter, late of Weyburn, SK (formerly from Yellow Grass, SK) passed away July 1, 2019 at the age of 104 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Gertrude Murray; her husband, Jack Winter; sister Ethel Ranson; brother Charles Murray; and her daughter Louise Crozier. Mabel is survived by her sons, Doug (Cindy) Winter and Murray (Betty Lou) Winter; son-in-law, Jim Crozier; 2 grandchildren, Darren (Cindy) Crozier, Paul Crozier; 4 great grandchildren: Dylan, Kyle, Rocky and Payge Crozier; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with Rev. Wayne Knouse officiating. Lunch will follow at Weyburn Special Care Home. Interment will be held at Yellow Grass Cemetery, Yellow Grass, SK following the lunch. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Mabel may be made to a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff at Weyburn Special Care Home for their wonderful care and kindness to Bobby. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time". Published in Weyburn Review from July 24 to July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close