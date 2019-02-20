Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madison Schaff. View Sign

Madison Valerie Schaff 2016 ~ 2019 Madison Valerie Schaff passed away suddenly at the age of two years on February 11, 2019. Madison came into the world on December 17, 2016 and in her short time touched the hearts of many. She had an infectious laugh and a loveable personality. She attended many Red Wing Hockey games and Weyburn Beavers baseball games. Madison spent many happy hours at the Weyburn Family Place and Colour My World Daycare, where she made many friends. She loved the outdoors, especially grandpa and grandma Schaff's farm and riding Grandpa Lyle's tractors and combine. Madison loved looking at books, playing with animals and swimming at Oungre Park. She was quite the social butterfly. On August 27, 2017 Madison was baptized at Faith Lutheran Church in Lampman, Saskatchewan, her godparents were Schenley Borys and Melayne Borys. She also celebrated her second birthday with many family and friends and loved her birthday cake. Madison's precious life was too short. Her family loved her more than words can say and in her short life she left a lifetime of memories. Madison was predeceased by her grandmother, Valerie Borys. Madison will forever remain in the hearts of her father, Ward Boyrs; mother, Shara Schaff; grandparents, David & Joanne Schaff of Lampman, SK and Lyle Borys (Dianna Swanson) of Cedoux, SK; great grandparents, Herman & Marlene Ulrich of Lampman, SK; aunts & uncles, Brett Borys, Donna (Wes) Loucks, Lane (Channing) Schaff and Lee (Jenn) Schaff; cousins, Melayne, Schenley, Dakota, Maren, Adair Borys; Riley, Rody, Kyler Loucks; Easton, Emma, Hayden & Haylee Schaff; special cousins, Jaxon & Jordyne Robertson; auntie & uncle, Lisa and Ken Robertson; special family: mom, Becky Tuchscherer; grandparents, Bruno & Margaret Tuchscherer; aunts, Jolene Tuchscherer and Holly (Brett) Ferguson and their children, Maggie, Carver, Cohen and Maci. The Funeral Service was held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Zion Lutheran Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Pastor Victoria Mwamasika officiating. Interment took place at Cedoux Cemetery, Cedoux, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Schenley Borys, Lee Schaff, Rody Loucks and Kyler Loucks. A Funeral lunch followed at the Royal Canadian Legion. Donations in memory of Madison may be made to the Weyburn Family Place. Condolences may be left at:





2016 ~ 2019 Madison Valerie Schaff passed away suddenly at the age of two years on February 11, 2019. Madison came into the world on December 17, 2016 and in her short time touched the hearts of many. She had an infectious laugh and a loveable personality. She attended many Red Wing Hockey games and Weyburn Beavers baseball games. Madison spent many happy hours at the Weyburn Family Place and Colour My World Daycare, where she made many friends. She loved the outdoors, especially grandpa and grandma Schaff's farm and riding Grandpa Lyle's tractors and combine. Madison loved looking at books, playing with animals and swimming at Oungre Park. She was quite the social butterfly. On August 27, 2017 Madison was baptized at Faith Lutheran Church in Lampman, Saskatchewan, her godparents were Schenley Borys and Melayne Borys. She also celebrated her second birthday with many family and friends and loved her birthday cake. Madison's precious life was too short. Her family loved her more than words can say and in her short life she left a lifetime of memories. Madison was predeceased by her grandmother, Valerie Borys. Madison will forever remain in the hearts of her father, Ward Boyrs; mother, Shara Schaff; grandparents, David & Joanne Schaff of Lampman, SK and Lyle Borys (Dianna Swanson) of Cedoux, SK; great grandparents, Herman & Marlene Ulrich of Lampman, SK; aunts & uncles, Brett Borys, Donna (Wes) Loucks, Lane (Channing) Schaff and Lee (Jenn) Schaff; cousins, Melayne, Schenley, Dakota, Maren, Adair Borys; Riley, Rody, Kyler Loucks; Easton, Emma, Hayden & Haylee Schaff; special cousins, Jaxon & Jordyne Robertson; auntie & uncle, Lisa and Ken Robertson; special family: mom, Becky Tuchscherer; grandparents, Bruno & Margaret Tuchscherer; aunts, Jolene Tuchscherer and Holly (Brett) Ferguson and their children, Maggie, Carver, Cohen and Maci. The Funeral Service was held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Zion Lutheran Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Pastor Victoria Mwamasika officiating. Interment took place at Cedoux Cemetery, Cedoux, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Schenley Borys, Lee Schaff, Rody Loucks and Kyler Loucks. A Funeral lunch followed at the Royal Canadian Legion. Donations in memory of Madison may be made to the Weyburn Family Place. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Fletcher Funeral Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close