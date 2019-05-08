Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Magdelana Giroux. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Magdalena "Lena" Elizabeth Giroux 1930~2019 Magdalena "Lena" Elizabeth Giroux late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan who passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Lena is predeceased by her husband, Howard Giroux; parents, Joseph & Barbara Maas; brothers, Anthony (Pearl), Louis (Joyce/Marjorie), John (Mary), George and Peter; her only sister, Barbara Maas; nieces & nephews, Kristjan, David, Daniel and Wilfred "Joie". Lena will be lovingly remembered by her 3 daughters, Christine (Dwight) Carter of Regina, SK and family, Jody Carter and children, Kennedy, Sawyer, Sharla (Mike) Pottie and children, Brooklyn, Tyler & Tanner, Darcy (Carie) Carter and children, Cruz & Aven; Josie (Meinrad) Hammel of Swift Current, SK and family, Shawna, Renay (Darren) Trask, Jenna (Brandon) Ewanchuk and daughter Aria; Karen (Marvin) Fox of White City, SK and family, Derrick (Andrea Renchko) Fox and son Beckham, Melissa Fox and children, Kayden, Hayden & Payton, Melinda (Mike) McLaren and children, Christopher & Alexandra; brother, Joseph (Eva) Maas; sisters in law, Mary and Rose Maas as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Visitation was held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. ~ 9:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan and the Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Father Gerry Bauche presiding. Funeral Lunch & Fellowship followed the mass at McKenna Hall ~ Lower Level. Interment took place in Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Derrick Fox, Darcy Carter, Mike McLaren, Mike Pottie, Darren Trask and Brandon Ewanchuk. Donations may be made in memory of Lena to the Tatagwa View ~ Recreation Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.





1930~2019 Magdalena "Lena" Elizabeth Giroux late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan who passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Lena is predeceased by her husband, Howard Giroux; parents, Joseph & Barbara Maas; brothers, Anthony (Pearl), Louis (Joyce/Marjorie), John (Mary), George and Peter; her only sister, Barbara Maas; nieces & nephews, Kristjan, David, Daniel and Wilfred "Joie". Lena will be lovingly remembered by her 3 daughters, Christine (Dwight) Carter of Regina, SK and family, Jody Carter and children, Kennedy, Sawyer, Sharla (Mike) Pottie and children, Brooklyn, Tyler & Tanner, Darcy (Carie) Carter and children, Cruz & Aven; Josie (Meinrad) Hammel of Swift Current, SK and family, Shawna, Renay (Darren) Trask, Jenna (Brandon) Ewanchuk and daughter Aria; Karen (Marvin) Fox of White City, SK and family, Derrick (Andrea Renchko) Fox and son Beckham, Melissa Fox and children, Kayden, Hayden & Payton, Melinda (Mike) McLaren and children, Christopher & Alexandra; brother, Joseph (Eva) Maas; sisters in law, Mary and Rose Maas as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Visitation was held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. ~ 9:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan and the Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan with Father Gerry Bauche presiding. Funeral Lunch & Fellowship followed the mass at McKenna Hall ~ Lower Level. Interment took place in Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Pallbearers were Derrick Fox, Darcy Carter, Mike McLaren, Mike Pottie, Darren Trask and Brandon Ewanchuk. Donations may be made in memory of Lena to the Tatagwa View ~ Recreation Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from May 8 to May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close