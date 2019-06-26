Malcolm "Mac" Allan Allan, Malcolm "Mac" D. late of Creelman, Saskatchewan passed away peacefully with family by his side June 16, 2019 at 88 years of age. A Funeral Service was held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in St. Andrew's United Church, Creelman, Saskatchewan with Reverend Allan Gairns officiating. Interment took place at Golden Gates Cemetery, Creelman, Saskatchewan. Lunch and Fellowship followed at Creelman Memorial Hall after the interment. In lieu of flowers, those so wishing, may make a charitable donation to Fillmore Ambulance Services, Fillmore Union Health Centre's Palliative Care or a charity of the donor's choice in memory of Malcolm. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, (306) 842-5432.
Published in Weyburn Review from June 26 to June 27, 2019