Malvina Marie Trumpour October 31, 1939 - September 16, 2020
Malvina Marie Trumpour (Hanke) late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan passed away September 16, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Malvina was born October 31, 1939 to Peter and Marie (Yokel) Hanke in Medicine Hat, Alberta. She grew up and was educated in Golden Prairie, SK. Malvina moved to Weyburn, SK in 1958 and completed her Registered Psych Nurse Training in 1961 at The Saskatchewan Mental Hospital in Weyburn, SK. She married Herman Orville Trumpour in Medicine Hat, Alberta on June 25, 1960 and they had three daughters, Twyla Celeste, born December 13, 1962, Dawn Marie, born Sept 16, 1964 and Desiree Gail, born April 5, 1966. Malvina was a life member of the Rebekahs, loved crocheting and preserving often saying "The only thing she didn't preserve was grass." Malvina lived by her favorite saying "Do for others, whenever possible ~ you receive what you give." Malvina was predeceased by her parents, Peter & Marie Hanke; step mother, Minna Hanke; grandson, Andrew Raymond; son-in-law, Lloyd Racine; sisters, Margaret Hanke, Lena Richardson, Irma Nagy and Edith Voth; brothers-in-law, Len Richardson and Ed Voth; father and mother in law, Herman & Ruth Trumpour. Malvina will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Orville Trumpour of Weyburn, SK; 3 daughters, Twyla Racine (Rob Barnes) of Caronport, SK, Dawn Raymond (Dave LePine) of Weyburn, SK, Desiree Rainey of Weyburn, SK; grandchildren, KC Racine, Camisha Rainey and Tyler Rainey; 1 great grandson, Benson Racine; brother, Peter (Ida) Hanke as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A Graveside Service & Interment will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Honourary Pallbearers will be the Rebekahs. Donations in memory of Malvina may be made to Rebekah Memorial Eye Foundation or the Weyburn Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
Services in Care of Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.