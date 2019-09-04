Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Giroux. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Margaret Giroux Margaret Elma Giroux, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away August 22, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; her parents, Jack and Gladys Livingston; brothers, Glenn and James; her sister, Grace; brothers-in-law, Hugh and Gordon; and sister-in-law, Joan. Margaret is survived by her son: Jack (Deborah) Giroux and their children: Scott (Nicole) Giroux, [Maggie and Ellie], Jackson (April) Giroux, [Duncan], Joshua (Cindy) Giroux, [Chloe]; her son Roland (Lorrie) Giroux and their children: Amber Giroux, Denaye (Brendon) Arnett, [Kyler and Braelyn], Dallyn Giroux, Morgan Giroux, and Kyle Fisher;sisters: Cathy, Rusty, Jacqueline, Donna and Linda. Margaret was born June 19, 1932 to Jack and Gladys Livingston at Ernfold, SK. She grew up in Weyburn and received her Grade 12 at the Weyburn Collegiate then furthered her education on completion of a course in business. On September 4, 1950, Margaret married Raymond Giroux and they continued to live in Weyburn raising their sons, Jack and Roland. Margaret worked from the home at the Weyburn Public Health office, bookkeeper at Giroux Brothers Sand & Gravel, and for 17 years she was "the voice" and "the face" of Wey-Better Yields. Margaret's hobbies were spent watching the grandchildren, if it was hockey, baseball, dance or taking in the motor cross races, she was sure to be there. On her 65th birthday party, June 19, 1997, Margaret retired so she could spend more time having coffee with friends and family, playing cards, reading, doing the gardening, watching curling on TV, and spending time with the grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance was held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK with Judy Beck officiating. Interment was held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, SK with a reception and fellowship following at the Royal Canadian Legion, 150 ~ 3rd Street, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Resident's Activity Fund, c/o Fillmore Health Center, Box 246, Fillmore, SK, S0G 1N0. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





