Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Margaret Grozell Margaret Grozell (nee Doughty), born on a farm at Moreland, SK on May 28, 1935, passed away May 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Mel; her parents, Jim and Flo (nee Webb) Doughty. She is survived by her son Wes; her daughter Heather; sister Alice (Mel) Colbow; brother Kent (Sandra) Doughty; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Heather and Wes would like to thank: the staff at Deep South Personal Care Home in Pangman, SK, where Mom spent the last five months, cousin Marilyn Doughty and neighbors Barry and Freda Lautner for all they did to help Mom over the past four years, John and Sandra Arneson, Ernie and Gladys Lokken, and Able and Janet Van Winkoop for visiting often, as well as her great friend Eunice Sambrook for all the calls to visit over the phone. At Margaret's request, no funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the War Amps, 1 Maybrook Drive, Scarborough, ON, M1V 5K9 or the Weyburn Humane Society, 57 ~ 16th Street, Weyburn, SK, S4H 2L3. Arrangements are entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





