Margaret Hilma Hauglum 1920 -2019 Margaret Hauglum, late of Midale, SK passed away at Mainprize Manor, Midale, SK on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 98 years. Margaret will be tremendously missed by her loving daughters, Beverly (Dennis) Melby, Marcelle (Freck) Waite and Karen (Ralph) Molstad; and special friend Keith McGregor. Margaret's memory will be forever cherished by her grandchildren, Carlton (Peggy) and his children Christopher, Mitchell (Ben) and David (Chantelle); Miles and children Blaine (Chelsea) and family Jaxon, Payton and Amrynn, Brian (Lindsey) and family Marlow and Lincoln, and Brittany (Mitch) and son Grayson; and Sandie (Shawn); as well as her remaining sister-in-law Margaret J. Hauglum. Margaret was predeceased by her parents Frank and Hilma Truman; husband Carl; brothers, Johnny, Charlie, Clarence and Earl; and sisters, Lillian, Mabel, Nellie and Pearl; and infant grandson Brian Mark. A Funeral Service was held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Midale, SK with Pastor Cicely McDougall presiding. Pallbearers were: Blaine Molstad, Allen Hauglum, Mitchell Larsen, Shawn Hughes, Armand Hauglum and Garth Holman. A private family interment took place at Westphalia Cemetery immediately following the service. A time of lunch and fellowship was held at the church auditorium upon the family's return from the interment. Those so wishing may make donations in memory of Margaret to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave., Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9 or CNIB, 2550 Broad St., Regina, SK S4P 3Z4 or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Mainprize Manor for the excellent care given to Margaret. Deb Heidinger with Hall Funeral Services, Estevan assisted Margaret's family.





