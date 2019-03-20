Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret Vivian (Pilchar) Patrick





August 21, 1926 -- March 13, 2019 Patrick, Margaret Vivian (Pilchar) of Weyburn, Saskatchewan passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Margaret was born and raised in Brandon, Manitoba in a large family -- the same year as the Queen, and she loved all things British her whole life. She graduated as a Registered Nurse, and moved to Weyburn after going through the famous Red River flood in 1950 in Winnipeg. She met local boy Quinton Patrick at the Saskatchewan Hospital and they married in 1952. They raised 3 children in Weyburn - she was a loving wife and mother. During her career, she worked in many areas of the Weyburn Union Hospital, taught nursing students from SIAST during their rotation at the Psych Center & Souris Valley Extended Care Hospital, and was Director of the Weyburn Nursing Home. Community service mattered to her; as an active member of Grace United Church into her 80's, with her husband at Kinsmen activities, and for events at the Elks Club . She was a founding officer of the Order of the Royal Purple, a member of the Retired Registered Nurses Association, and often visited Brandon for nursing reunions. She and Quint travelled extensively during early retirement, but treasured time at home playing cards at Wheatland Center, cheering on the Riders, and entertaining grandchildren (teaching them early in life about the wonderful Wizard of Oz). All experienced Grandma's pyrogies and pancakes, sugar cookies decorated for every occasion, and singing - as one grandchild said "Gramma knows a song about everything". In later years she enjoyed the social life and activities at both Bison Manor and Weyburn Special Care Home with new friends. She is survived by her son Colin Patrick & children Travis, Curtis, Regan, Logan; daughter Myrna (Kevin) Fleury & children Jonathan, Courtney; daughter Kelly (Jim) Linnell & children Ryan Lawrence, Sara Lawrence, Steven Shorthouse, Casey Linnell, Jameson Linnell; 6 great-grandchildren; as well as sisters and other family. She is predeceased by her husband, siblings, many friends & colleagues, cherished family pets. There will be a "Memorial Gathering" on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery ~ Columbarium. In lieu of flowers you may consider contributing to Grace United Church, Weyburn, Saskatchewan in memory of Margaret. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432 Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019

Fletcher Funeral Chapel

