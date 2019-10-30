Margaret Walton

Obituary

Margaret Walton (nee Johnson) Margaret passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 75 years of age. She was predeceased by her parents, Charlie and Lavinia Johnson, a beloved sister-in-law, Iris Johnson, and brother-in-law, Bill Seabrook. Margaret is lovingly remembered by her husband and partner of 56 years, Les Walton, her daughter, Laurie Walton, her granddaughter and grandson, Amanda & Nathan Chernesky, brothers and sisters, Jim & Janice Johnson (Sherwood Park, AB), Nelson & Doris Johnson (Regina, SK), Dorothy Seabrook (Regina, SK), Leonard & Phyllis Johnson (Okla, SK), May & Michel Lafleur (Orleans, ON) and many well-loved nieces and nephews. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00am at the Regina Apostolic Church (808 Assiniboine Ave E, Regina, SK, S4V 0K6). Interment will be at a later date. Flowers are most gratefully declined. For anyone wishing to do so, donations may be made to the Regina Apostolic Church or online at www.reginaap.com/give Friends and family are invited to leave online condolences at www.tubmanfh.com.
Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
