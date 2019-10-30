Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Walton. View Sign Obituary

Margaret Walton (nee Johnson) Margaret passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at 75 years of age. She was predeceased by her parents, Charlie and Lavinia Johnson, a beloved sister-in-law, Iris Johnson, and brother-in-law, Bill Seabrook. Margaret is lovingly remembered by her husband and partner of 56 years, Les Walton, her daughter, Laurie Walton, her granddaughter and grandson, Amanda & Nathan Chernesky, brothers and sisters, Jim & Janice Johnson (Sherwood Park, AB), Nelson & Doris Johnson (Regina, SK), Dorothy Seabrook (Regina, SK), Leonard & Phyllis Johnson (Okla, SK), May & Michel Lafleur (Orleans, ON) and many well-loved nieces and nephews. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00am at the Regina Apostolic Church (808 Assiniboine Ave E, Regina, SK, S4V 0K6). Interment will be at a later date. Flowers are most gratefully declined. For anyone wishing to do so, donations may be made to the Regina Apostolic Church or online at







