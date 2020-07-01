Marguerite "Rita" Arnott May 4, 1930 - June 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that we say good-bye to our mom, Marguerite "Rita" Arnott. She was born May 4, 1930 and passed away June 13, 2020. Rita was predeceased by her husband Duane "Bud" Arnott in 1979; parents Elizabeth and William Knight; siblings Connie Porter, Brad and Bill; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and longtime good friend Gertie Duddy. She will be deeply missed by her sister Ruby Knight; children Terry (Coleen), Cindy (Dan) Pooler, Greg (Merle), Denise (Garth) Kaufmann, Monte (Val) and Tracey (Lyle) Riche; as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Rita was happiest when she was surrounded by her family- her greatest pleasure. She would sit quietly amidst the chaos and fun of a large family, occasionally interjecting with her own witty remarks. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards and the occasional trip to the Casino. Two of her favorite pastimes were going to coffee row and watching Ceylon ball games. Rita spent many happy hours involved in the Ceylon Gap Ever Ready Senior Club and the Ceylon UCW. In November 2018 Rita moved to the Bentley Retirement Home in Regina where new friends were made. She was able to be involved in many activities offered there. The family is forever grateful to Joyce and Lyle Carlson, the Ceylon UCW and her many friends in Ceylon for always being there for her. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ceylon United Church, Box 34, Ceylon, SK, S0C 0T0 would be greatly appreciated. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery (306) 789-8850.
Published in Weyburn Review from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.