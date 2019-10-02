Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Deschambault. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Marie Deschambault Marie Eva Deschambault (nee: Cherpin) late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Marie was predeceased by her parents, Joaness & Lydia (Julia) Cherpin; husband, Andrew Deschambault; son, Roger Deschambault; in-laws, Jerome & Linda Deschambault; brothers, Rene, Henry, Desire and Joe Cherpin; sisters, Alice Gariepy & Angeline Binetruy; brothers-in-law, Emile Gariepy, Emilien Delaye, Justin Binetruy, Emile, Edward & Henry Deschambault; sisters-in-law, Flo Cherpin, Juliette Cherpin, Mary Cherpin, Blanche Honig, Flo Moyer, Maria Fradette, Elizabeth Snoxell, Blandine Delanoy & Evelyn Honig. Marie is survived by her children, John Deschambault of Gabriola Island, BC; Delores Deschambault of Weyburn, SK; Jenny (LaVern) Pleckham of Weyburn, SK; grandson, Steven (Angie) Deschambault; daughter-in-law, Doreen Deschambault; brother, Albert Cherpin; sisters, Rita Delaye & Yvonne (Glen) Hoimyr; sister-in-law, Anna Cherpin as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Mom was born July 16, 1925 to Joaness and Lydia (Julia) Cherpin. She attended school in Radville then worked for neighbors doing housework. She married Andrew Deschambault on April 7, 1943 and they lived on a farm 4 1/2 miles east of Radville. They had 4 children, John, Delores, Roger and Jenny. Later she worked part time at the Radville Marion Home. They bought a place in Weyburn in 1976. For a couple of years they lived in Weyburn during the winter and the farm in the summer. Then they stayed in Weyburn and farmed from there. In 1981 they sold the farm and retired. Dad passed away September 19, 1991. Mom moved to Bison Manor in 2006 and from there she moved to the WSCH. Mom liked gardening, playing cards, and going on road trips with family and friends. She also enjoyed the VLT's on Fridays and trips to the casino. When she moved to the WSCH she enjoyed the outings and the card games with the activity staff and the other residents. Mom was very fond of all the staff at the WSCH as they all did their best to make her feel at home and to be comfortable. A Private Graveside Service & Interment was held Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Marie may be made to The Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation 33 5th St Weyburn, Saskatchewan S4H 0Y9. Condolences may be left at





Marie Eva Deschambault (nee: Cherpin) late of Weyburn, Saskatchewan passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Marie was predeceased by her parents, Joaness & Lydia (Julia) Cherpin; husband, Andrew Deschambault; son, Roger Deschambault; in-laws, Jerome & Linda Deschambault; brothers, Rene, Henry, Desire and Joe Cherpin; sisters, Alice Gariepy & Angeline Binetruy; brothers-in-law, Emile Gariepy, Emilien Delaye, Justin Binetruy, Emile, Edward & Henry Deschambault; sisters-in-law, Flo Cherpin, Juliette Cherpin, Mary Cherpin, Blanche Honig, Flo Moyer, Maria Fradette, Elizabeth Snoxell, Blandine Delanoy & Evelyn Honig. Marie is survived by her children, John Deschambault of Gabriola Island, BC; Delores Deschambault of Weyburn, SK; Jenny (LaVern) Pleckham of Weyburn, SK; grandson, Steven (Angie) Deschambault; daughter-in-law, Doreen Deschambault; brother, Albert Cherpin; sisters, Rita Delaye & Yvonne (Glen) Hoimyr; sister-in-law, Anna Cherpin as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Mom was born July 16, 1925 to Joaness and Lydia (Julia) Cherpin. She attended school in Radville then worked for neighbors doing housework. She married Andrew Deschambault on April 7, 1943 and they lived on a farm 4 1/2 miles east of Radville. They had 4 children, John, Delores, Roger and Jenny. Later she worked part time at the Radville Marion Home. They bought a place in Weyburn in 1976. For a couple of years they lived in Weyburn during the winter and the farm in the summer. Then they stayed in Weyburn and farmed from there. In 1981 they sold the farm and retired. Dad passed away September 19, 1991. Mom moved to Bison Manor in 2006 and from there she moved to the WSCH. Mom liked gardening, playing cards, and going on road trips with family and friends. She also enjoyed the VLT's on Fridays and trips to the casino. When she moved to the WSCH she enjoyed the outings and the card games with the activity staff and the other residents. Mom was very fond of all the staff at the WSCH as they all did their best to make her feel at home and to be comfortable. A Private Graveside Service & Interment was held Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Donations in memory of Marie may be made to The Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation 33 5th St Weyburn, Saskatchewan S4H 0Y9. Condolences may be left at www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close