Marion Brown Marion Elizabeth Brown passed away peacefully at age 81, on November 19, 2020, at the Weyburn Special Care Home. Thank you to all the staff for your kindness & care given to our mother these past three months. At this time, we will not be having a funeral service, but intend to have a Celebration of Life in the spring for both our mother & father, Covid pending. Both our mother & father will be interred at Calgary at a later date. Thank you to everyone for the beautiful comments you have posted, & for the outpouring of words expressed about our beloved, amazing mother & grandmother. We appreciate the love & comfort you have expressed, & we are grateful. Marion was born on June 21st, 1939 in Leader Sk. Her parents were John & Johanna Helfrich. Her dad was a farmer & her mother was a school teacher. They lived in Empress, Alta. Our mom was one of eight, & she was the eldest. Her siblings were Leona, Wayne, Elaine, Clara, Jack, Sarah, & Billy. Mom and dad met at a Catholic youth group dance, dad proposed in the car, & seven months later they were married at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, November 11th, 1961, almost 60 years ago. Marion & Jim started their family a year later. They had us four children, Gayleen, Greg, Geoff & Glenna, & ten grandchildren (one deceased). Mom stayed home with the children, & later worked as a nurse's aide at the Souris Valley Hospital, then, after we were grown, she worked at SaskTel for over 20 years. Our mother enjoyed so many groups & organizations throughout her Weyburn life. Please forgive us, if we have forgotten any! She always enjoyed dancing, singing, church activities, youth group, playing cards (with bridge as her favorite), Catholic Women's League (CWL), Red Hat Society, Ladies Exercise Group, Captain's Table lunches, Senior Center activities, the Legion, the Saturday draws, the Figure Skating Club, Beta Sigma Phi, Royal Purple, & many more. As you know she not only attended the groups, but was often president or their number one volunteer. She dressed up as Santa Claus for local events, & both mom & dad did many skits & washed many a dish at McKenna Hall throughout their lives & loved it! She said some of her fondest memories were her trips to Los Cobos, Japan & China, & her yearly winter trips to California for more than 20 years. She gushed over her 50th wedding anniversary celebration, with all the grandchildren attending & family & friends galore! She expressed her love of playing cards, family reunions, remembered midnight masses & her many years spent with Andy and Millie Nimegeers & their family, playing endless cards games, having fun, & eating grasshopper pie! The most difficult thing mother remembered was breaking her arm one winter, but stated she has no regrets... said she can't remember or think of any bad things that happened in her life! That's our mom... she chose to look at the positive, bright side of life! Guess that's where we get it from... thanks mom! Some of the generational changes she noticed were that people text so much these days, & they don't seem engaged like they used to be. She sure enjoyed chatting on the phone, & before phone plans, we remember a monthly bill being $300 once! Christmas time was our mother's favorite & she recently confessed watching Glenna open her presents is something she adored! She cherished staying in touch with all her family & friends & wrote her Christmas cards right to the end! Anyone who knows her remembers her good cooking, & they certainly loved her cinnamon buns, angel food cakes, cabbage rolls, fresh baked buns, matrimonial cake, & of course... her famous popcorn balls! Our mother was a woman of service. She was kind & thoughtful, always donating her time. She constantly dropped off food for others in their time of need, or as a courtesy, or, as a gesture of friendship. She organized food plates/deli trays for people in the community when a loved one passed. She would call everyone for a toonie & they would drop it off at her house, & mom would do all the preparations, buying or cooking, then delivering it on behalf of all the friends. That was our mother, such a bright angel in the lives she touched! We have all learned from her. Our mother was a spiritual giant, getting her feet washed in church at Easter, until her mid 70's, because the young people just don't volunteer anymore! She loved attending the Catholic Church! She attended every Sunday, until she couldn't. She tried to say her prayers daily, sang her heart out, & we certainly didn't have a family trip without reciting the rosary. For about six months before going to the nursing home, Geoff was able to care for her at home. Geoff brought VHS tapes of many "Brown Family Memories" for mother to watch. It was very comforting for her to see so many beautiful memories & to hear our voices. The nursing home played them every day for her! As a family, we have fond memories of our KFC celebrations, our Dairy Queen Sundays (if we were good in church), driving around to see the Christmas lights, & our Club Cafe suppers. She was very proud of her children & grandchildren. To her, family matters and family means everything... family is forever... We would like to thank each & every one of you for your friendship with her. Our angel mother is now at peace in heaven. Mother, we miss you, we love you, & we look forward to a grand and glorious reunion in time! YOU WERE THE BEST! Any wishes or donations in memory of Marion Brown can be made to the Weyburn Catholic Women's League (CWL) at St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church.







