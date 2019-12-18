Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Herberholz. View Sign Obituary

Marion Natalie Herberholz Marion was born January 15th, 1932 and passed away peacefully December 7th, 2019. Marion was predeceased by her parents Natalie and John Herberholz, brothers Jack and Richard, sisters Betty Ann, Susan Potyra and Marlene Schneider. Marion was born and raised in Khedive, Sask. When done school, she started a nursing program at the Nurse's Residence, Souris Valley grounds, Weyburn. After that she moved to Aylmer, Ontario where she joined the Royal Canadian Air Force, serving two years and completing her nursing course. She remained in Ontario, settled in Hamilton and worked there for many years at a facility for brain injury victims. She collected candles of all kinds and loved cats, always having one or more to keep her company. Marion will be lovingly remembered by sisters Phyllis Peterka, Caroline Fillion, Madelene Richards, Judy (Gordon) Malinowski and Shelley Herberholz, many nieces and nephews and many good friends.





