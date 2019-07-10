Marion Stopanski It is with sadness the family of Marion Elizabeth (nee Cameron) Stopanski announce her passing at the Rosetown & District Health Centre on December 12, 2018 at the age of 79 years. A Celebration of Marion's Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Golden Gates Cemetery, Creelman, SK with a luncheon to follow at St. Andrew's United Church, Creelman, SK. Marion is survived by her daughter Valerie Stopanski of Rosetown, SK; daughter Gwendolyn Stopanski of Calgary, AB; son Gregory Stopanski (Randi Lelond) of Regina, SK; granddaughter Ka-Leigh (Michael) Braun of Calgary, AB and the father of her children John Stopanksi. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Margaret (nee Allen) Cameron of Creelman, SK and sisters Ellen Harley and Roberta Nicholson. Donations in memory of Marion may be made to SCAT Street Cat Rescue Program, #108 - 2750 Faithfull Avenue, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 6M6. To send online condolences please visit shanidarfuneralservices.com. Arrangements in care of Amanda Starosta.
Published in Weyburn Review from July 10 to July 11, 2019