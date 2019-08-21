Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marj Welburn. View Sign In Memoriam

In loving memory of Marj Welburn December 13, 1946 to August 23, 2019 Dearest Mom, You were taken from Us far too soon, but knew you could not Stay one minute longer. The day you went broke each of our hearts and pieces went to Heaven with you. Our lives will never be the same without you. Your smile still remains vivid in our minds and warms our souls each passing day. God needed you sooner than expected, but in return He gave us the best Guardian angel to protect us. Forever loved and dearly missed. Jim, Greg, Cindy and families.





In loving memory ofDecember 13, 1946 to August 23, 2019 Dearest Mom, You were taken from Us far too soon, but knew you could not Stay one minute longer. The day you went broke each of our hearts and pieces went to Heaven with you. Our lives will never be the same without you. Your smile still remains vivid in our minds and warms our souls each passing day. God needed you sooner than expected, but in return He gave us the best Guardian angel to protect us. Forever loved and dearly missed. Jim, Greg, Cindy and families. Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close