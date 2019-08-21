In loving memory of Marj Welburn December 13, 1946 to August 23, 2019 Dearest Mom, You were taken from Us far too soon, but knew you could not Stay one minute longer. The day you went broke each of our hearts and pieces went to Heaven with you. Our lives will never be the same without you. Your smile still remains vivid in our minds and warms our souls each passing day. God needed you sooner than expected, but in return He gave us the best Guardian angel to protect us. Forever loved and dearly missed. Jim, Greg, Cindy and families.
Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019