Mark Joseph Andrew Biglin April 11, 1981 - August 19, 2019 It is with great sadness & heavy hearts that the family of Mark Biglin announces his sudden passing on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 38 years. Mark will be forever remembered & missed by his three children Tykayah, Breck and Piper; his partner Nickie; Grandma Peg; parents Lorraine and Mike (Dawn); brother Mike (Cindy); sister Heather (Dustin); sister-in-law Jennie (Jordan). He will also be fondly remembered by his nieces Justine, Rowan, Micaela, Summer, and Kaliah; nephews Troy and Cooper; great-nephews William and Patrick; as well as extended family and friends. Mark was predeceased by his stepfather Bryan Elton Abbott. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 1:00pm in the Royal Canadian Legion, 150 3rd Street NE, Weyburn, SK. In lieu of flowers, in Mark's honour, complete an act of kindness for a fellow human in need.





Published in Weyburn Review from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019

