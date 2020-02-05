Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Shaver. View Sign Obituary

Marlene Shaver Marlene Joan (Gurskey) Shaver of Magrath, passed from this world at 6:00 pm on January 24th, 2020 in the Raymond Health Center at age 68 years, 4 months, 26 days. Marlene was surrounded by her children and loved ones as she went boldly to the sweet hereafter. "I have been hurting for a long time with Metastatic





Marlene Joan (Gurskey) Shaver of Magrath, passed from this world at 6:00 pm on January 24th, 2020 in the Raymond Health Center at age 68 years, 4 months, 26 days. Marlene was surrounded by her children and loved ones as she went boldly to the sweet hereafter. "I have been hurting for a long time with Metastatic breast cancer . Happy to move on to the next stage of life and death. Mostly missing my son Randy, who passed in August 2013, my dad Herman who passed in October 1990, and waiting for a joyous reunion for my brother Arnold whom I never met from May 1942." Marlene was born in Pangman, Saskatchewan on August 29, 1951 She taught herself to play piano and accordion, to sew, knit, crochet and quilt. She raised 8 children on homemade bread, cookies, creativity and a clean house. She loved to read and dance, and happily spent time with grandchildren doing crafts, sewing doll clothes and baking. She was rightfully proud of her 45 years of genealogy research, which aside from the expansive works on her children's family lines she happily researched for many other family and friends as well. Survived by mother Ida Colbow Gurskey; brother Don (Kay) Gurskey; sister Joyce (Lloyd) Scott; sister Myrna Hunter; 7 children, Amy (Tim Hayes); Nathan; Rebecca (Rodger Mycroft); Charity (Doug Greenley); Sara (Des Parkinson); Logan (Rosalee); Jordan; 9-1/2 grandchildren, Sierra; Daniel; Eryn; Brooklyn; Robert; Stella; Cohen; Judah; Owen; a June baby; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by father Herman Gurksey; son Randy; grandparents; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Always concerned with looking out for her family, she promised "I will miss each and every one of you every day. I will be your guardian angel, watching over you and guiding you every day, so pay attention, there will be butterflies and feathers to guide and inspire you." True to Marlene's humble character, she requested only a graveside service for her family to be held this summer in Amulet, Saskatchewan. Published in Weyburn Review from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close