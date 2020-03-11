Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Sjostrand. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Marlene Sjostrand Marlene Winnifred Sjostrand, late of Midale, SK passed away February 16, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Marlene was predeceased by her parents, Cresswell and Winnifred Ward; husband Roy Sjostrand, daughter-in-law Janice; brothers-in-law, Larry Erick and Verner Emde. Marlene is survived by her son, Lance; daughter Marla (Sandy) McCormick and family: Kerstin (Darryl) Mutrie and their family [Skyler, Bosttin and Bryer], K.C. (Kazia), Kendall (Devan) [Seth]; son Laird (Janice) and their family: Codi, Cole, Kassidy (Daniel); daughter Mardelle (Todd) Neuberger and their family: Jens, Tucker (Emily) and Hudson; siblings: Sharron Emde, Blaine (Melanie) Ward, Lois Erick, Verla (Don) Baillie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mom was born May 30, 1938 on the family farm west of Colgate, SK. After graduating from High School, she moved to Midale to work at the hospital. She told many stories of working alongside Doc Mainprize. It was in Midale that she met Roy, the love of her life and she and Dad were married in a double wedding ceremony with Auntie Sharron and Uncle Verner on April 2, 1959. Together mom and dad raised four children on the farm. Mom was always an integral part of the farm including this past harvest. She took great pride in her yard and garden. She loved to share the fruits of her labours and in the fall, she always had a bounty of vegetables in the back of her vehicle just waiting to be shared! Her sharing potatoes was a reason to stop by and see a friend or cousin! She loved to knit or crochet, sew quilts- especially denim ones - treasures to us always but especially now. We believe she is famous for her chocolate cake with brown sugar!! She was an incredible cook - her meatballs being a family favorite! Mom was a faithful woman - not only to her church but to her family, her friends and her community. She supported us whole heartedly all of our lives in whichever activity we were involved with. It continued with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well...to say she was known around the rinks and ball diamonds is an understatement! For many years she was a proud member of the Midale Hospital Auxiliary, the Midale Catering Club, the ELW Stewardship and Altar Guild. Her hands were never idle...your work here is done Mom, Rest in Peace. A Service of Remembrance was held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Midale, SK, with Pastor Cicely McDougall officiating. Honorary Pallbearers were all in attendance. A Private Family interment was held at Westphalia Cemetery, Midale, SK with luncheon following at the Midale Central School, Midale, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Marlene may be made to the Mainprize Manor & Health Centre Trust Fund, Box 239, Midale, Saskatchewan, S0C 1S0 or the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Box 278, Midale, Saskatchewan, S0C 1S0. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





