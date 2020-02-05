Marshall Stainbrook 1927 to 2020 Mr. Marshall John Stainbrook of Medicine Hat, beloved husband of the late Donna Stainbrook, passed away on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Marshall leaves to cherish his memory his children, Darnell (Hugh) Armstrong, Mardell (Al) Larson and Daurel (Betty Ann) Stainbrook; seven grandchildren; blessed with many great-grandchildren; one brother, Garry (AnnaMae) Stainbrook; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Marshall was predeceased by his wife, Donna; his parents, Joseph and Grace Stainbrook; three brothers; and two sisters. A Private Family Service will take place. Memorial gifts in Marshall's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be sent through www.saamis.com or to [email protected] subject heading Marshall Stainbrook. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to SAAMIS MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM, "The Chapel in the Park", Medicine Hat, Alberta. Should you wish any additional information, please telephone 1-800-317-2647.
Published in Weyburn Review from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020