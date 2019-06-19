Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Robertson) Armstrong. View Sign Obituary

Mary Armstrong (Robertson) July 13, 1940 - June 4, 2019 Mary Louise Armstrong passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2019 at her home in Sun City, AZ surrounded by family. Mary is survived by her husband Donald Armstrong and children Barry (and Susan) Armstrong and Kelly (and David) Kowalski. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren - Michael (and Janna) Armstrong, Casey Armstrong, Cody Armstrong, Cash Armstrong, Daniel Tabiale, Alex Kowalski, Gavin (and Talia) Kowalski, Matthew Kowalski, Tessa Kowalski and 4 great grandchildren -- Brooke, Maren, Verily and Jett. Mary was born in 1940 and was raised with her older sister Barbara (Robertson) Cook in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. She was the daughter of Graham and Adelyn Robertson. During her high school years Mary met her husband Donald Armstrong from Midale. They got married in 1959 and moved to Moose Jaw and then to University in Grand Forks, ND after their son Barry was born. In 1962 the family moved to New York where their daughter Kelly was born. Their next move in 1966 was to Toronto, Ontario. In Toronto, Mary worked in banking and volunteered teaching children to swim. In 1978 the family moved to White Plains, NY. Mary took a job in accounting and management while returning to earn her College Degree. She graduated from Pace University in 1984 with a B.S. in Management. Here they joined a running group and completed the NYC Marathon. Mary and Don retired to Sun City West, AZ in 1995. Those who met Mary knew the kindness of her heart and joy of her spirit. She took the time to know you and truly cared about her family and friends. Behind that beautiful face and warm smile was a brilliant mind, a drive to accomplish every goal, and the will to conquer any obstacle. Family meant so much to Mary. Living far away from Saskatchewan brought her immediate family close together. Friends became "family" to share weekends and holidays. She and Don made lifelong friends wherever they moved. Yet, traveling home to Saskatchewan was important to reconnect with family, cousins and friends. When grandchildren arrived Mary couldn't wait to spend time with all of them. These lucky nine grandchildren have had such fun and learned so much from Mary and Don. The grandchildren would often be invited to visit the cottage on Buckhorn Lake in Ontario or travel on their boat. Each of these nine grandchildren shared many a laugh and had a special bond with their grandmother. Mary and Don traveled the world on business and pleasure trips. They also explored Canada and the United States from coast to coast by RV and by Boat. They played numerous golf courses and visited many Presidential Libraries in their travels. Mary loved gardening and tended beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed music and sang with The Sweet Adelines. Mary and Don enjoyed theater, hockey games, and dining with friends. Mary battled cancer and received a life saving liver transplant in 1995. She was gifted 24 more years of life. These obstacles only made her stronger. Swimming became a passion and she was fortunate to compete in the International Transplant Olympics and show her skills and speed. She taught us so much about strength and grace. It's hard to find a gem like this in the world and we will all miss her. A memorial service was held in Sun City, AZ. There will be a private interment in Midale, Saskatchewan on Saturday, July 13th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the kidney transplant foundation at: pages.today/maryarmstrong.





