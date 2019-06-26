Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Martin. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Mary Annie Martin, late of Weyburn, SK passed away on June 20, 2019 at 97 years of age. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Ignace and Elizabeth Mayer; her husband Robert; daughter Valerie Whalley; siblings and in-laws. Mary is survived by her children: Elaine Kaufmann (Barry), Murray Martin (Betty Hanstock), Brian Martin (Dianne Lamers), Randall Martin (Patricia Gutfriend), Wayne Martin (Jane Lokken), and Steve Martin (Deanna Fellner); son-in-law, Wayne Whalley; 1 brother, Ronald Mayer (Rhoda); brothers-in-law, Jake Buhler and Joseph Martin; sisters-in-law, Sarah Martin and Blanche Mayer; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Prayers for Mary will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK with Fr. Francis Plaparampil Celebrant. Active Pallbearers are: Dylan Martin, Trenton Martin, Shaun Kaufmann, Cody Martin, Kyle Martin, Aaron Kaufmann, Danny Martin, Dallas Martin and Trevor Martin. Honorary Pallbearers will be All In Attendance. A Private Family Interment will take place at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, SK with a reception to follow at the McKenna Hall, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations on memory of Mary may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time". Published in Weyburn Review from June 26 to June 27, 2019

