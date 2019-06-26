Mary Martin

Service Information
RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
1825 1st Avenue NE
Weyburn, SK
S4H 2L5
(306)-848-0333
Mary Martin Mary Annie Martin, late of Weyburn, SK passed away on June 20, 2019 at 97 years of age. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Ignace and Elizabeth Mayer; her husband Robert; daughter Valerie Whalley; siblings and in-laws. Mary is survived by her children: Elaine Kaufmann (Barry), Murray Martin (Betty Hanstock), Brian Martin (Dianne Lamers), Randall Martin (Patricia Gutfriend), Wayne Martin (Jane Lokken), and Steve Martin (Deanna Fellner); son-in-law, Wayne Whalley; 1 brother, Ronald Mayer (Rhoda); brothers-in-law, Jake Buhler and Joseph Martin; sisters-in-law, Sarah Martin and Blanche Mayer; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Prayers for Mary will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. from RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church, Weyburn, SK with Fr. Francis Plaparampil Celebrant. Active Pallbearers are: Dylan Martin, Trenton Martin, Shaun Kaufmann, Cody Martin, Kyle Martin, Aaron Kaufmann, Danny Martin, Dallas Martin and Trevor Martin. Honorary Pallbearers will be All In Attendance. A Private Family Interment will take place at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Weyburn, SK with a reception to follow at the McKenna Hall, Weyburn, SK. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations on memory of Mary may be made to a charity of choice. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com "Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time".
