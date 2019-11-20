Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matilda Wiles. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Matilda Wiles 1921 ~ 2019 On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Matilda Wiles (Leonard) of Ogema Saskatchewan passed away peacefully at the age of 98 with her family by her side. Matilda was the seventh of ten children of Alphonse and Jeanne Leonard and spent her childhood years growing up on the family farm in the community of Glasnevin, Saskatchewan. In 1941 she married Clayton Wiles, starting their farm life together with very little except love and determination. Matilda loved the farm, tending her garden, her flowers and working outside. Her flower gardens were a thing of beauty and the produce from her garden supplied her friends and family with vegetables that came from the heart. She was always ready to play cards, put together puzzles and have a coffee with family and friends and loved the conversation and stories that were shared during those times. She lived her life as it presented itself with acceptance, courage and honesty. Matilda was predeceased by her loving husband, Clayton and her nine siblings. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Gloria Conroy (Wayne) Brian Wiles (Pat), Valerie Thompson (Carmen), her cherished 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the community of Ogema and everyone who filled mom's life with love, laughter and friendship. We would also like to thank the nursing staff on Unit 6F at the Regina General Hospital for their compassionate care and kindness they provided while mom was in their care. It was Matilda's wish that nobody have to travel during the winter so a celebration of her life will be held in the town of Ogema in the spring, her favorite time of the year. In memory of Matilda, friends and family may wish to make donations to the Ogema United Church or a charity of their choice. Condolences may be left at:





1921 ~ 2019 On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Matilda Wiles (Leonard) of Ogema Saskatchewan passed away peacefully at the age of 98 with her family by her side. Matilda was the seventh of ten children of Alphonse and Jeanne Leonard and spent her childhood years growing up on the family farm in the community of Glasnevin, Saskatchewan. In 1941 she married Clayton Wiles, starting their farm life together with very little except love and determination. Matilda loved the farm, tending her garden, her flowers and working outside. Her flower gardens were a thing of beauty and the produce from her garden supplied her friends and family with vegetables that came from the heart. She was always ready to play cards, put together puzzles and have a coffee with family and friends and loved the conversation and stories that were shared during those times. She lived her life as it presented itself with acceptance, courage and honesty. Matilda was predeceased by her loving husband, Clayton and her nine siblings. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Gloria Conroy (Wayne) Brian Wiles (Pat), Valerie Thompson (Carmen), her cherished 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the community of Ogema and everyone who filled mom's life with love, laughter and friendship. We would also like to thank the nursing staff on Unit 6F at the Regina General Hospital for their compassionate care and kindness they provided while mom was in their care. It was Matilda's wish that nobody have to travel during the winter so a celebration of her life will be held in the town of Ogema in the spring, her favorite time of the year. In memory of Matilda, friends and family may wish to make donations to the Ogema United Church or a charity of their choice. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close