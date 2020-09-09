Maude Geiger



It is with profound sadness that we announce her peaceful passing on August 27, 2020 at the age of 94, after a lengthy battle with dementia. We take comfort knowing she is in heaven with family. Her strong faith, positivity, loving, generous, cheerful, patient, unselfishness, and caring ways were just a few of her many admirable characteristics.



Predeceased by her parents, Peder & Johanna Hesby, brothers Elmer and John, many cousins in Norway, her daughter-in-law, Carol, as well as her beloved husband Gregory.



She grew up on a farm east of Griffin. She attended one year of Teachers’ Training in Moose Jaw and taught for 3 years at the Freewill School in Fillmore district and at Hoium School in the Halbrite area.



She married her late husband in 1951 at Calvary Baptist Church in Weyburn. There, she worked for 2 years in the China Dept. of the Co-op and then for 22 years in the Meat Department.



Shopping for unique, stylish, perfectly matched and tailored attire along with coordinating accessories was something she took a lot of pride in. Of course, she usually had to have clothing altered to be made smaller! She liked to press even her gardening clothing! Having a perfectly clean and organized home was of utmost importance to her. Polishing silver or brass was a job that she always made sure was accomplished to perfection.



Up until she moved to Moose Jaw after Greg passed, she spent time at Calvary Baptist Church, either helping to clean/organize or decorate, and attending on Sundays. She loved her small church family.



Maude will be lovingly remembered by her son, Dwain; granddaughter, Arla (Jeff); great grandsons, Mitchell & Bailey; grandson, Phillip (Scarlett); great grandchildren ,Rylan, Kellyn & Sophie; son, Glen (Kaye); grandchildren, Chad(Kim);great grandchildren, Karlee,Jaelynn; granddaughter, Chandra; great grandchildren, Jacinda(Trey), Tyrece, Javon; great, great grandchildren, Millani, Khloe, Trey Jr.; cousins, in-laws, and friends, here and in Norway, too.



The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful,caring, and competent caregivers of St. Anthony’s unit at Providence Place in Moose Jaw. Their genuine, warm, spiritual care especially meant so much.



A private immediate family interment to take place in Weyburn.



Memorial donations in memory of Maude can be made to Weyburn Calvary Baptist Church.



