Maxine was born in Regina, Saskatchewan. She grew up in Colgate, Saskatchewan, where she went to high school and met her future husband, Phil. Maxine went on to school and taught briefly before she and Phil started their family. The family moved from the farm in Colgate to Moose Jaw, where they lived for many years. There she worked at Kresge's and with the Snowbirds at 15 Wing Moose Jaw. From there, they relocated to Regina, then to Yorkton, and spent time in Saskatoon. With Phil's passing, Maxine moved to be close to friends and family back in Regina. She ventured on to spend time with her children in Edmonton, Alberta, and then to her final home on Vancouver Island, in Nanaimo, BC.



Max loved to socialize, loved exploring new places, and sharing her adventures with others. She found an opportunity to turn this passion into a job and began guiding bus tours around Canada, the USA, and Mexico. Maxine made many long treks into Alaska, which she loved and was able to share one of those adventures with her oldest grandson when she took him along on a tour.



Maxine was predeceased by her husband, Philip Bacon; parents, Cyril Fotheringham and Irene Pedersen (nee Burke); brother, Robert Fotheringham; and daughter-in-law, Roz Bacon.



She is survived by her brother, Dale (Jean) Fotheringham; sister-in-law Wilma Fotheringham; her children, Val, Greg, Brad (Jagjit), and David (Sheri), beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brajit (Daniel) and daughter, Beatrice; Tyler (Brittany) and twin sons, Parker and Wyatt; Surinda; and Jonny; as well as many nieces, nephews, and forever friends, the Allens.



Maxine will return to Regina, Saskatchewan, to her final resting place beside her eternal love Phil. Private family interment will be held at a later date.

