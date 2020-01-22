Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Chipley. View Sign Service Information RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 1825 1st Avenue NE Weyburn , SK S4H 2L5 (306)-848-0333 Obituary

Maxine Chipley On Saturday, January 11, 2020, Maxine Chipley, late of Weyburn, SK passed away at the age of 86. Maxine was predeceased by her parents, Malcolm and Jean Purdon; her first husband, Lyle Chipley and her second husband, Daryl Muir; grandson, Jeff Chipley; mother and father-in-law, Alice and Rudy Chipley; sisters-in-law, Laverne Chipley, Eva Chipley; brothers-in-law, Allan Chipley and Jim Carnegie. Maxine is survived her children: Duane (Lynn) Chipley, Lynnis (Dale) Rondeau, Don Chipley (Lory Jurgens), Ken Chipley (Monai Wanner), and Janet Chipley (Gordon Collins); grandchildren: Terri (Morgan) Pentelichuk, Jay Chipley, Michelle Rondeau, Elissa (Chris) Robb, Jade Chipley (Ryan Biletsky), Hunter Chipley and Sam Collins; great- grandchildren: Kate and Emily Pentelichuk, Brian, Carson, Zaide and Meya Chipley, Andrew Robb, Nate, Emma and Claire Biletsky; sisters: Viola Carnegie, Enid (Bob) Gillies; brothers: Lyalle (Zelda) Purdon, Lawrence (Judith) Purdon; brother-in-law Elmer Chipley; as well as several nieces and nephews. Maxine was born to Mac and Jean Purdon on the family farm in Antler, SK and moved to Creelman, SK in 1947. In Creelman she attended high school, took piano lessons and met and married Lyle Chipley. In 1954 Maxine and Lyle moved to Estevan with their oldest two children. Maxine and Lyle were very active in the Estevan square dance and round dance community. She sadly lost Lyle in 1982 but never lost her love for him. She moved to Weyburn and married Daryl Muir in 1994 until his death in 2005. Maxine's loves were faith, family, friends, dancing and creating. Maxine was always an active member and volunteer at her church. She often talked of her church family and her faith. She loved to visit her family and travel with them as well. A walk on the beach in the morning and a nice swim in the evening always made her happy. She loved to be outside. Maxine had idle-less, creative hands that were always busy making items for her family. She was a very talented seamstress and sewed many clothes for her children as they grew up. She later made quilts and also knit for family; these items are treasured. We will greatly miss her love of life, smile, laughter, care and compassion, and her willingness to do anything with us! She found our dad's hand again and they are dancing together at last. A Visitation for Maxine will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at RD Family Funeral Chapel, Weyburn, SK. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Grace United Church, Weyburn, SK with Rev. M. Barnabas officiating. Luncheon will follow at Upper Grace Hall, Weyburn, SK. Interment is to be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at





