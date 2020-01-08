Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for McMillan Joyce. View Sign Obituary

Joyce Carolyn "Carol" McMillan (nee Halbert, Stewart) December 15, 1935 - December 18, 2019 Joyce Carolyn McMillan (nee Halbert, Stewart) of Calgary, AB, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Carol was born in Tuberose, SK and grew up in Fillmore, SK. She was the youngest of four children, brothers Cliff, Jack and sister, Muriel. The Stewarts were a musical family and very involved in the community. Carol played the piano, belonged to the figure skating club and was the provincial president of CGIT in 1953. A life-long caregiver, she graduated nursing from the Regina General Hospital as a proud member of Class 1958, where she made many lifelong friends. She worked as an RN at the hospitals in Fillmore and Weyburn. Her giving nature extended past her work. Carol donated blood over fifty times! Carol married Kent Halbert in 1958. They built a farm together near Griffin, where their daughters Dolores, Sheila, and Caryn were raised on love, home cooking, and hard work. She enjoyed being involved with Kent's baseball team, the Griffin Cubs, as well as, the United Church and Rebekah Lodge. Sadly, Kent passed away in 1984. An avid Saskatchewan Roughriders fan for all her life, Carol was a season ticket holder for decades and still has her same seats. Her love for sports didn't stop at football. She attended numerous curling events across Canada, and loved watching tennis on television. She curled for many years and was a member at the Weyburn Curling Club, with more than a few eight enders. The Riders connection led her to meet and marry Mickey McMillan from Francis, SK in 1990. Also, welcoming to her family another daughter, Keely. In Francis, Carol was an integral part of the United Church, acting as organist for over a decade. Always thinking of others, Carol organized several charity events, and volunteered wherever she was needed, contributing baking and handicrafts. Mickey passed away in 2013. She moved to Weyburn in 2014 to be closer to Caryn and her friends there, before moving to Calgary in 2018. Carol leaves a large family to carry on her legacy and Scottish heritage, daughter, Dolores (Warren) Janzen of Calgary, and their children Candice, Dwila and Ian; Sheila (Bruce) Humphrey of Yellowknife, and their children Abby and Eric; Caryn (Trevor Pandachuk) Halbert of Weyburn, and her children Kent, Hunter and Yzann; and step-daughter Keely McMillan; sister, Muriel Glenn of Medicine Hat; cousin, Gordon (Joyce) Biccum of Regina. Carol was also very proud of being a great-grandmother. Her extended family of the Stewarts, Halberts, and many lifelong friends were so very important to her. Funeral Services will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Deerfoot South, 12281 -- 40th Street SE, Calgary, AB) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Graveside Service to follow in the spring at Fillmore Cemetery (details will follow at a later date). Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Carol's obituary at







