Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melville Mabee. View Sign Obituary

Melville (Mel) Mabee Melville (Mel) Clifton Mabee passed away July 7, 2019 in Weyburn at the age of 91 years. Mel was predeceased by his parents, William and Margaret (Bell) Mabee and great-granddaughter, Hope Grace Nicolson. Mel is survived by his daughters: Laurel (Robert) Townley and grandsons, Patrick and Blair Townley; Eugenie (Glen) Olafson and grandsons, Robert, Darcy and Christopher Fiedler; adopted daughter, Vicki (Wade) Lewis and grandchildren, Michelle Lewis (Triston Nicolson) Andrea (Devin) Martyniuk; Amanda (Keagan) Coleman plus 6 great grandchildren; brothers: Allen (Phyllis) Mabee, Hugh Mabee, and Glen (Jeanette) Mabee; his sister, Lynette (Norman) Paarup; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as additional "family": James (Jose) Nightingale and grandchildren, Connie (David) Kruger, Amanda Nightingale (Corey LeBlanc), and Matthew (Britany) Nightingale, plus 8 great grandchildren; Dennis (Bonnie) Sidloski and their family, and many other friends. Mel was born on January 1, 1928 in Stoughton. No stranger to hard work, Mel had a long, varied work career including: work as a farm hand; he was a good horseman, breaking and driving teams of Clydesdale horses; operated farm and industrial machinery; and worked as an operator in the oil patch. After 24 years working for Ashland/Dome/BP Canada, he retired in 1989. Mel loved horses and had a talent for making harness. Mel loved to work and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He could fix anything. He had a passion for old farm equipment and enjoyed visiting museums. He loved young people and was good at teaching them "life lessons". Mel loved to socialize and tell stories, he was quite the joker. He was always ready to share a shot of whiskey or a spot of tea with those who visited. Mel will be missed by his many friends and family. On Saturday, September 7, 2019, a private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life (Scottish Wake) at the Royal Canadian Legion at 2:00 p.m.





Melville (Mel) Clifton Mabee passed away July 7, 2019 in Weyburn at the age of 91 years. Mel was predeceased by his parents, William and Margaret (Bell) Mabee and great-granddaughter, Hope Grace Nicolson. Mel is survived by his daughters: Laurel (Robert) Townley and grandsons, Patrick and Blair Townley; Eugenie (Glen) Olafson and grandsons, Robert, Darcy and Christopher Fiedler; adopted daughter, Vicki (Wade) Lewis and grandchildren, Michelle Lewis (Triston Nicolson) Andrea (Devin) Martyniuk; Amanda (Keagan) Coleman plus 6 great grandchildren; brothers: Allen (Phyllis) Mabee, Hugh Mabee, and Glen (Jeanette) Mabee; his sister, Lynette (Norman) Paarup; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as additional "family": James (Jose) Nightingale and grandchildren, Connie (David) Kruger, Amanda Nightingale (Corey LeBlanc), and Matthew (Britany) Nightingale, plus 8 great grandchildren; Dennis (Bonnie) Sidloski and their family, and many other friends. Mel was born on January 1, 1928 in Stoughton. No stranger to hard work, Mel had a long, varied work career including: work as a farm hand; he was a good horseman, breaking and driving teams of Clydesdale horses; operated farm and industrial machinery; and worked as an operator in the oil patch. After 24 years working for Ashland/Dome/BP Canada, he retired in 1989. Mel loved horses and had a talent for making harness. Mel loved to work and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He could fix anything. He had a passion for old farm equipment and enjoyed visiting museums. He loved young people and was good at teaching them "life lessons". Mel loved to socialize and tell stories, he was quite the joker. He was always ready to share a shot of whiskey or a spot of tea with those who visited. Mel will be missed by his many friends and family. On Saturday, September 7, 2019, a private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life (Scottish Wake) at the Royal Canadian Legion at 2:00 p.m. Published in Weyburn Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close