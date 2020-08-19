Mervyle "Merv" Renz August 3, 1947 - August 10, 2020
Mervyle "Merv" Stuart Renz, late of Milestone, Saskatchewan, born August 3, 1947, passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Merv was predeceased by his parents, William Alexander & Lois Ivy Renz and father & mother in law, William Alfred & Margaret Ellyn Sheard. Merv will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kelly-Ellyn Renz; brother, Dale (Rhonda) Renz and family, Melissa (Tyrel Hansen) and their children, Eli, Ryan, Reese and Benjamin; Dallen (Dean Hodgkin) and their daughter, Cali; Lindsey (Brett Tuchscherer) and their children, Chloe and Bree; brothers in law, Grant Sheard (Kim Shatford) and his children, Eleanor and Jessica; Garth Sheard and his son, Benjamin as well as numerous cousins, relatives & dear friends. A Graveside Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Milestone Cemetery, Milestone, Saskatchewan with Reverend Merv Switzer officiating. Interment followed at Milestone Cemetery Milestone, Saskatchewan. Active Pallbearers were Melissa Renz, Dallen Hodgkin, Lindsey Tuchscherer, Murray Anderson, Bev Siebert and Benjamin Sheard. Honourary Pallbearers were all relatives and beloved friends attending. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Merv may be made to Parkinson Canada, Saskatchewan Diabetes or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com.
