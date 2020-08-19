1/1
Mervyle Renz
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mervyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mervyle "Merv" Renz August 3, 1947 - August 10, 2020 Mervyle "Merv" Stuart Renz, late of Milestone, Saskatchewan, born August 3, 1947, passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Merv was predeceased by his parents, William Alexander & Lois Ivy Renz and father & mother in law, William Alfred & Margaret Ellyn Sheard. Merv will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Kelly-Ellyn Renz; brother, Dale (Rhonda) Renz and family, Melissa (Tyrel Hansen) and their children, Eli, Ryan, Reese and Benjamin; Dallen (Dean Hodgkin) and their daughter, Cali; Lindsey (Brett Tuchscherer) and their children, Chloe and Bree; brothers in law, Grant Sheard (Kim Shatford) and his children, Eleanor and Jessica; Garth Sheard and his son, Benjamin as well as numerous cousins, relatives & dear friends. A Graveside Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Milestone Cemetery, Milestone, Saskatchewan with Reverend Merv Switzer officiating. Interment followed at Milestone Cemetery Milestone, Saskatchewan. Active Pallbearers were Melissa Renz, Dallen Hodgkin, Lindsey Tuchscherer, Murray Anderson, Bev Siebert and Benjamin Sheard. Honourary Pallbearers were all relatives and beloved friends attending. For family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Merv may be made to Parkinson Canada, Saskatchewan Diabetes or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan 306-842-5432.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Weyburn Review from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Milestone Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Chapel
237 - 4th Street North East
Weyburn, SK S4H0Y4
3068425432
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved