Mildred Blixrud Mildred Agnes Blixrud, born July 11, 1929 passed away on March 8, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Mildred was predeceased by her parents, David and Lucy Bobst; husband, Carl Blixrud; sister, Margaret (Harry) Hitchens and many Blixrud brothers & sisters in law. Mildred will be lovingly remembered by her son, Floyd (Betty) Blixrud of Fort Qu'Appelle, SK; son, LaVerne Blixrud (Janice Portmann) of Weyburn, SK; daughter, Marie (Arvon) Fettes of Radville, SK; step-son, Percy Williams of Calgary, AB; grandchildren: Renee Blixrud (Ed Kinequon), Christopher Blixrud, Jennifer (Barry) Van Damme, Keith (Janelle) Fettes, Michelle (Shad) Howse; great grandchildren: Mathew St. Pierre, Alexandrea St. Pierre, Katie Kinequon, Brieana and Lauren Van Damme, Brynn and Kaybree Fettes, Griffin and Briar Howse; brother, Melvin (Sharon) Bobst as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, other relatives and many friends. The Funeral Service for Mildred was held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Ceylon United Church, Ceylon, Saskatchewan with Reverend M. Barnabas officiating. Interment took place at Ceylon Cemetery. A Funeral Lunch & Fellowship followed at the Prairie Pride Centre. Donations in memory of Mildred may be made to Ceylon United Church Memorial Fund at PO Box 142, Ceylon, SK, S0C 0T0. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432.
Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020