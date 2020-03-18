Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Blixrud. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Chapel 237 - 4th Street North East Weyburn , SK S4H0Y4 (306)-842-5432 Obituary

Mildred Blixrud Mildred Agnes Blixrud, born July 11, 1929 passed away on March 8, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Mildred was predeceased by her parents, David and Lucy Bobst; husband, Carl Blixrud; sister, Margaret (Harry) Hitchens and many Blixrud brothers & sisters in law. Mildred will be lovingly remembered by her son, Floyd (Betty) Blixrud of Fort Qu'Appelle, SK; son, LaVerne Blixrud (Janice Portmann) of Weyburn, SK; daughter, Marie (Arvon) Fettes of Radville, SK; step-son, Percy Williams of Calgary, AB; grandchildren: Renee Blixrud (Ed Kinequon), Christopher Blixrud, Jennifer (Barry) Van Damme, Keith (Janelle) Fettes, Michelle (Shad) Howse; great grandchildren: Mathew St. Pierre, Alexandrea St. Pierre, Katie Kinequon, Brieana and Lauren Van Damme, Brynn and Kaybree Fettes, Griffin and Briar Howse; brother, Melvin (Sharon) Bobst as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, other relatives and many friends. The Funeral Service for Mildred was held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Ceylon United Church, Ceylon, Saskatchewan with Reverend M. Barnabas officiating. Interment took place at Ceylon Cemetery. A Funeral Lunch & Fellowship followed at the Prairie Pride Centre. Donations in memory of Mildred may be made to Ceylon United Church Memorial Fund at PO Box 142, Ceylon, SK, S0C 0T0. Condolences may be left at:





Mildred Agnes Blixrud, born July 11, 1929 passed away on March 8, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Mildred was predeceased by her parents, David and Lucy Bobst; husband, Carl Blixrud; sister, Margaret (Harry) Hitchens and many Blixrud brothers & sisters in law. Mildred will be lovingly remembered by her son, Floyd (Betty) Blixrud of Fort Qu'Appelle, SK; son, LaVerne Blixrud (Janice Portmann) of Weyburn, SK; daughter, Marie (Arvon) Fettes of Radville, SK; step-son, Percy Williams of Calgary, AB; grandchildren: Renee Blixrud (Ed Kinequon), Christopher Blixrud, Jennifer (Barry) Van Damme, Keith (Janelle) Fettes, Michelle (Shad) Howse; great grandchildren: Mathew St. Pierre, Alexandrea St. Pierre, Katie Kinequon, Brieana and Lauren Van Damme, Brynn and Kaybree Fettes, Griffin and Briar Howse; brother, Melvin (Sharon) Bobst as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, other relatives and many friends. The Funeral Service for Mildred was held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Ceylon United Church, Ceylon, Saskatchewan with Reverend M. Barnabas officiating. Interment took place at Ceylon Cemetery. A Funeral Lunch & Fellowship followed at the Prairie Pride Centre. Donations in memory of Mildred may be made to Ceylon United Church Memorial Fund at PO Box 142, Ceylon, SK, S0C 0T0. Condolences may be left at: www.fletcherfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, 306-842-5432. Published in Weyburn Review from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Weyburn Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close